The NTKMA held a review meeting for Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027, focusing on MSRTC bus operations and transport planning. Discussions covered route planning, connectivity, and strategies to facilitate pilgrim movement for the event.

The Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority (NTKMA) on Wednesday convened a review meeting on MSRTC bus operations and transport planning for Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027 under the chairmanship of NTKMA Commissioner Shekhar Singh. For the meeting Managing Director of MSRTC Dr Madhav Kusekar along with senior officials from the Transport Department, Railways, Police, Nashik Municipal Corporation, Citilink and other stakeholder agencies were present to discuss bus operations, connectivity and mobility planning for the forthcoming Kumbh Mela.

Transport Corridors and Route Planning

The meeting reviewed proposals relating to bus operations across major pilgrimage corridors, including Nashik-Trimbakeshwar, Ahilyanagar-Shirdi, Shirdi-Shani Shingnapur, Bhimashankar, Taked, Saptashrungi, Grishneshwar and Kavnai. Discussions covered route planning, fleet deployment, service frequency during peak and non-peak periods, and operational strategies for facilitating pilgrim movement.

Enhancing Connectivity for Pilgrims

Officials also deliberated on proposals for enhancing connectivity between Nashik Airport, railway stations and key pilgrimage destinations. The discussions included the feasibility of direct MSRTC services to major religious destinations, integration of bus schedules with flight and train arrivals and departures, identification of bus stop locations, passenger amenities, and the operation and maintenance framework for transport infrastructure at airports and railway stations.

Infrastructure and Demand Assessment

The meeting further reviewed Origin-Destination (OD)-based assessment of bus demand, infrastructure requirements at parking areas and railway station zones, as well as planning for passenger pick-up and drop-off facilities, circulation management and terminal arrangements to support high-volume bus operations during Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027.

Pilgrim Awareness Initiatives

The meeting also decided to explore the use of short audio-visual awareness videos on shuttle buses operating between outer parking areas and the inner parking zones. These videos will be designed to familiarise pilgrims with important routes, key pilgrimage locations, safety protocols, emergency helpline numbers, transport facilities and other essential information, thereby enhancing awareness and ensuring a more informed and seamless travel experience during Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027.

Directives and Follow-up

Concluding the meeting, Commissioner Shekhar Singh directed all concerned departments to examine the proposals in detail and incorporate the suggestions received during the deliberations. It was decided that a follow-up review meeting will be held after 15 days to assess the progress made, resolve pending issues and further strengthen the transport planning for Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027.