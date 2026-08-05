The Technical Advisory Committee for the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela has recommended a detailed roadmap for sanitation, solid waste management, and allied facilities to ensure a clean and sustainable Simhastha Kumbh Mela in 2027.

The Technical Advisory Committee of the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority (NTKMA) on Tuesday recommended a comprehensive roadmap for sanitation, solid waste management and allied facilities to ensure a clean, sustainable and pilgrim-friendly Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027.

The meeting, held at the NTKMA headquarters under the chairmanship of NTKMA Commissioner Shekhar Singh, was attended by Additional Commissioner Kamlakar Randive, Chief Officer Amol Chaudhari, Anand Ghodke (UNICEF), Rajesh Pai (WASH Institute), Dr. Pradip Kalbar (IIT Bombay) and J.V.R. Murthy (World Bank).

Key Sanitation Recommendations

The committee emphasised scientific sanitation planning and recommended that infrastructure be designed based on the number of toilet seats. It suggested adequate deployment of toilets at ghats, enhanced provision of urinals during the monsoon, appointment of separate male and female sanitation workers for maintenance, adequate handwashing facilities, and proper disposal of grey water through soak pits or nearby sewer networks. The committee also stressed the need to identify dedicated water filling points to support sanitation operations.

Sustainable Operations and Community Engagement

In addition, it proposed engaging Self-Help Groups (SHGs) for waste collection from dustbins to strengthen community participation. To promote environmentally sustainable operations, the committee recommended deploying electric vehicles for sanitation activities instead of diesel and petrol vehicles. It also suggested providing drinking water facilities at intervals of approximately three to five kilometres along major approach roads leading to the Kumbh Mela area for the convenience of pilgrims.

Special Initiatives and Preparations

The meeting also discussed introducing Menstrual Hygiene Management (MHM) initiatives for women and girls during the Kumbh Mela. The committee emphasised completing comprehensive training and capacity-building programmes for sanitation workers and vendors before the commencement of the event. It further recommended initiating preparations for a Guinness World Record initiative related to sanitation and cleanliness through collaboration with multiple organisations.

Next Steps for NTKMA

Based on the committee's recommendations, NTKMA will now take forward action on preparing a zone-wise waste management framework, assessing sanitation infrastructure requirements, mapping water filling points, planning the deployment of electric vehicles, developing the Menstrual Hygiene Management framework, organising training programmes for sanitation workers and vendors, coordinating with UNICEF on sanitation interventions in Sadhugram, and initiating discussions with organisations for the proposed Guinness World Record initiative. (ANI)