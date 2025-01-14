Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti congratulates CM Yogi for seamless Mahakumbh preparations

Senior BJP leader Sadhvi Uma Bharti praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the grand arrangements made for the Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj. She commended the seamless facilities, enhanced security, and polite demeanor of the administration and police towards the pilgrims.

Senior BJP leader Sadhvi Uma Bharti, who arrived in Prayagraj on Monday to take part in the grand Mahakumbh 2025, has congratulated Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the grand arrangements for the event.

Taking to her official X handle, the former Member of Parliament praised Yogi Adityanath-led government government for their exceptional efforts to ensure seamless facilities and enhanced security measures for the devotees.

Uma Bharti further said: “I have been attending the Mahakumbh at Shri Prayagraj since 1977, but I have never witnessed such excellent arrangements, security, facilities, and the remarkably polite demeanor of the administration and police towards pilgrims. Blessed is India, blessed is Shri Prayagraj, and blessed is this divine Mahakumbh.”

Uma Bharti mentioned arriving at Shri Prayagraj Junction Railway Station on Monday morning, where her initial concerns were quickly addressed. She expressed her admiration for the seamless facilities and enhanced security measures provided for pilgrims, from the stations to the route leading to the Kumbh. she also praised the Yogi government for making excellent arrangements to help visitors stay warm in the cold weather.

Concluding her message, Uma Bharti wrote, "On behalf of crores of Indians, I congratulate Yogi Adityanath ji for these outstanding preparations and successful management of this grand spiritual event."



The Prayagraj Mahakumbh 2025 commenced with the royal bath on Paush Purnima, witnessing the arrival of crores of devotees from across the nation and the world. Pilgrims are taking a holy dip in the sacred waters of Sangam, marking the beginning of this spiritual confluence.

