Congress's Jairam Ramesh slammed PM Modi and the BJP over the Vande Mataram debate, claiming they haven't read two key historical books on the national song and anthem. He accused them of being exposed for their lies during the Parliament discussion.

Jairam Ramesh Slams PM, BJP Over Vande Mataram Debate

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Thursday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) over the ongoing debate on 'Vande Mataram' in the Lok Sabha, stating that PM Modi and his clan hasn't even read two of the most famous books written on the true spirit of the national song and national anthem. The books are 'Song of India: A Study of National Anthem' by Rudrangshu Mukherjee and 'Vande Mataram: The Biography of a Song' by Sabyasachi Bhattacharya.

Taking it to X, Jairam Ramesh said that the books have been written by two of the finest historians. He further took a jibe and said that it is too much to expect from the BJP leaders after they have been exposed in front of the general public for their lies. "The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have debated Vande Mataram for three days. The national anthem also figured in some speeches...It is clear that the PM and his entire brigade have NOT read the two definitive and authoritative books on the national song and the national anthem - written by two of India's finest historians, in the true sense of that term. It is too much to expect that they would do so even after being thoroughly bruised and exposed for their lies," he wrote.

Parliament Debates Vande Mataram

Earlier on Monday, the discussion on 150 years of National Song Vande Mataram in Lok Sabha saw leaders from various political parties highlighting the role played by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee's composition in the freedom struggle, with BJP and opposition members also taking potshots at each other.

PM Modi Initiates Debate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated the debate and said Vande Mataram energised our freedom movement. "It is a matter of pride for all of us that we are witnessing 150 years of Vande Mataram. Vande Mataram is the force that drives us to achieve the dreams our freedom fighters envisioned. Vande Mataram rekindled an idea deeply rooted in India for thousands of years," he said.

The Prime Minister said Vande Mataram was the all-encompassing mantra that inspired freedom, sacrifice, strength, purity, dedication, and resilience.

Amit Shah Attacks Congress

On December 9, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a sharp attack on the Congress during the Rajya Sabha debate on Vande Mataram, saying that the suppression of the national song began during the Indira Gandhi era, when "those who spoke Vande Mataram were imprisoned", and newspapers were shut down.

Today, the discussion on Vande Mataram continued for the third day in Parliament, while the Rajya Sabha continues the discussion and the Lok Sabha discusses electoral reforms.