Rahul Gandhi attacked Home Minister Amit Shah, calling him 'nervous' and evasive after a heated Lok Sabha debate. The BJP accused Gandhi of 'hit-and-run' tactics for walking out during Shah's reply on election reform allegations.

Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi continued his attck on Home Minister Amit Shah after the later lambasted the Congress party in his speech during the election reform debate in the Lok Sabha. Rahul Gandhi said that the Home Minister had not answered any of his questions directly. "Amit Shah ji was very nervous yesterday. He used the wrong language, his hands were trembling... He is under tremendous mental pressure. Everybody saw this yesterday. What I asked him, he did not answer directly. He gave no proof. I have directly challenged him to come on the ground and let us discuss all my press conferences in the Parliament. I got no answer," he claimed

Another Congress MP Tanuj Punia also joined in the chorus saying, "The transparency that should have been there was not visible. What happened in Haryana, he did not answer the real questions, but instead accused the Congress. No answer was received for what is happening today."

BJP Hits Back at 'Hit and Run' Tactics

The BJP on the other hand accused the Congress and the Lok Sabha LoP of adopting Hit and Run tactics. Union Minister Giriraj Singh attacked the Congress MP saying, "Rahul Gandhi adopts a hit-and-run formula... When the Prime Minister and the Home Minister speak, he walks out, this is his democracy. He doesn't have the strength to listen to the truth. He felt bad after hearing what the Union Home Minister said yesterday. I believe that Rahul Gandhi will have to give up this habit... The entire Nehru family was thrown into disarray by the Home Minister's speech."

Heated Exchange in Lok Sabha

On Wednesday, tensions in the Lok Sabha escalated when Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi engaged in a heated exchange over allegations of "vote chori". Gandhi repeatedly challenged Shah to debate on issues raised in the press conference, including claims of irregularities in the electoral rolls. Shah responded firmly, saying "Parliament won't function as per his wish," and insisted he would address all questions in his own sequence.

Shah also defended the special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists, calling it a necessary process to "sanitise" electoral rolls. Accusing the Opposition of double standards, he said they praised the Election Commission when they won and attacked it when they lost. The confrontation culminated in Opposition MPs walking out during Shah's reply, prompting the Lok Sabha to adjourn. (ANI)