Yatindra Siddaramaiah dismissed speculation of a CM post tussle in Karnataka, stating the Congress high command has decided against a leadership change 'as of now'. CM Siddaramaiah and DyCM DK Shivakumar have agreed to abide by the party's decision.

Statements from Top Leaders

Congress MLC Yatindra Siddaramaiah on Thursday dismissed speculation of any internal tussle over the Chief Minister's post in Karnataka, asserting that the party high command has made it clear that there will be no change in the state's leadership "as of now." Speaking to reporters in Belagavi, Yatindra Siddaramaiah, the son of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, emphasised that there is no ambiguity within the party regarding its leadership. "There is no tussle for the CM post right now. Everything is clear. High command has clearly said that as of now, there will be no change in the leadership," he said.On Wednesday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, reacting to the alleged tussle over the Chief Minister's post between him and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, said that they would abide by whatever decision the Congress high command in Delhi takes. "Whatever the High Command decides, that is what will happen," he added.

Earlier, DK Shivakumar, while responding to media queries regarding the current 'internal conflict' in Karnataka Congress in reference to the CM position, said he does not want to embarrass or weaken the party. "I believe in conscience. We should work according to conscience. I don't want to embarrass the party or weaken the party," Shivakumar said in Kanakapura, Bengaluru South district.

Leadership Tussle Continues

The leadership tussle in Karnataka has become unstoppable, as Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar continues to meet with MLAs, including Ministers HC Mahadevappa and Satish Jarakiholi, to garner support. Although Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar met twice for breakfast to reaffirm party unity and said the High Command would make a decision, the Congress Leadership has not provided any clarity to date.

Siddaramaiah's silence is being seen as a sign of support from a group of senior leaders, including BK Hariprasad, Satish Jarakiholi, MB Patil, Bhyrati Suresh, Dinesh Gundu Rao, HC Mahadevappa, Zameer Ahmad, and others. However, DK Shivakumar's continued meetings with MLAs are still keeping the confusion of 'Leadership and CM change' intact in karnataka. However, the high command, led by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, is expected to make a decision soon. Both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar have expressed willingness to abide by the party's decision.

The 'Secret Agreement' Speculation

Meanwhile, speculation over a possible leadership change in Karnataka began on November 20, when the Siddaramaiah-led government completed half its term. Siddaramaiah has maintained that he will serve the full five-year term, citing the mandate given by the people of Karnataka and reaffirming his commitment to implementing the party's promises, including the five guarantee schemes. Shivakumar, however, is pushing for a leadership change, citing a "secret agreement" among senior leaders under which he would take over as Chief Minister after 2.5 years. (ANI)