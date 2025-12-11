Congress leader Shama Mohamed flagged the absence of VVPATs in Kerala's Panchayat elections after casting her vote. Meanwhile, CM Pinarayi Vijayan also voted, expressing confidence that the LDF will win, even in UDF strongholds.

Leaders Cast Votes Amid VVPAT Concerns

Congress leader Shama Mohamed on Thursday cast her vote for the Kerala local body elections at the Government UP School Muzhathadam in Kannur, polling station number 001. Speaking to the media after voting, she highlighted the absence of VVPAT machines in the Panchayat elections. She urged voters to ensure their votes were registered by keeping the EVM button pressed until the sound confirmed the vote. "I have come and voted, everything went well...I request each one of you to keep the button pressed until the sound goes off because there are no VVPATs for Panchayat elections...I thought there would be VVPATs, but there are none...So, press the button till the sound goes off to see to it that you have voted for your candidate, and I urge each one out there to come out and vote. It is important for democracy; it is important for our country," she stated.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also exercised his franchise at Cherikkal Junior Basic School in Kannur during the second phase of polling. After casting his vote, CM Vijayan addressed the media, stating, "Even places considered UDF strongholds are accepting the LDF. The Sabarimala issue will not affect anything. The government took precise action. It has the full support of the believers. BJP and UDF are travelling in the same cart on this matter. Muslim masses have rejected Jamaat-e-Islami. The nation and the government stand with the survivor..."

Election Scope and Phase 1 Statistics

Elections are being held in 1,199 of the state's 1,200 local bodies in two phases, with the first phase of voting conducted on December 9. The second phase is underway on December 11 and counting of votes is scheduled for December 13. Of the 1,199 local bodies in Kerala where elections are being held this year in two phases, 595 local bodies with 11,168 wards, 8,310 wards in 471 grama panchayats, 1,090 wards in 75 block panchayats, 164 wards in seven district panchayats, 1,371 wards in 39 municipalities and 233 wards in three Corporations- Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Kochi.

The first phase of the local body elections across seven districts in Kerala recorded a voter turnout of 70.9 per cent. According to officials, district-wise figures showed Thiruvananthapuram at 67.4 per cent, Kollam at 70.36 per cent, Pathanamthitta at 66.78 per cent, Alappuzha at 73.76 per cent, Kottayam at 70.94 per cent, Idukki at 71.77 per cent, and Ernakulam topping the list at 74.58 per cent. Polling was held from 7 am to 6 pm. (ANI)