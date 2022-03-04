Senior Advocate Aman Lekhi tenders resignation as Additional Solicitor General of India

Lekhi, who was appointed to the post in March 2018, did not cite any reason for his resignation in the letter.

Senior Advocate Aman Lekhi resigned from the post of Additional Solicitor General of India with immediate effect. In a letter addressed to the Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, Lekhi said that he is tendering his resignation from the post of ASG with immediate effect, Bar and Bench reported.

He was appointed for the post in March 2018 as Additional Solicitor General of India, after the appointments committee of the Union Cabinet had cleared his name for the post. He did not cite any reason for his resignation in the letter.

Aman Lekhi is the son of renowned Supreme Court lawyer Pran Nath Lekhi.

He is married to BJP Member of Parliament from New Delhi Constituency, Meenakshi Lekhi. Lekhi, also a lawyer, is presently a Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs and Culture of India.

As a Senior Advocate, Lekhi has appeared in many important matters before the Supreme Court and various High Courts. He appeared in the coal allocation scam case, 2G spectrum scam case and Commonwealth Games (CWG) scam case.

He had represented Ashis Nandy in a case that involved controversy regarding the latter’s alleged anti-Dalit remarks at the Jaipur Literature Festival, 2013, Bar and Bench reported.

He has also appeared in the case involving Zee network case involving Naveen Jindal and the case concerning recommendations by Justice Majithia regarding working journalists and non-journalists and challenge to Working Journalists Act of 1955.