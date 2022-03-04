Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Senior Advocate Aman Lekhi tenders resignation as Additional Solicitor General of India

    Lekhi, who was appointed to the post in March 2018, did not cite any reason for his resignation in the letter.

    Senior Advocate Aman Lekhi tenders resignation as Additional Solicitor General of India-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 4, 2022, 2:55 PM IST

    Senior Advocate Aman Lekhi resigned from the post of Additional Solicitor General of India with immediate effect. In a letter addressed to the Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, Lekhi said that he is tendering his resignation from the post of ASG with immediate effect, Bar and Bench reported.

    “I am tendering my resignation from the post of Additional Solicitor General of India at the Hon’ble Supreme Court with immediate effect,” said Lekhi in a letter addressed to Union Minister for Law & Justice Kiren Rijiju on March 4 (Friday).

    He was appointed for the post in March 2018 as Additional Solicitor General of India, after the appointments committee of the Union Cabinet had cleared his name for the post. He did not cite any reason for his resignation in the letter.

    Aman Lekhi is the son of renowned Supreme Court lawyer Pran Nath Lekhi.
    He is married to BJP Member of Parliament from New Delhi Constituency, Meenakshi Lekhi. Lekhi, also a lawyer, is presently a Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs and Culture of India.

    As a Senior Advocate, Lekhi has appeared in many important matters before the Supreme Court and various High Courts. He appeared in the coal allocation scam case, 2G spectrum scam case and Commonwealth Games (CWG) scam case. 
    He had represented Ashis Nandy in a case that involved controversy regarding the latter’s alleged anti-Dalit remarks at the Jaipur Literature Festival, 2013, Bar and Bench reported. 

    He has also appeared in the case involving Zee network case involving Naveen Jindal and the case concerning recommendations by Justice Majithia regarding working journalists and non-journalists and challenge to Working Journalists Act of 1955.

    Last Updated Mar 4, 2022, 2:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Defence Expo 2022 postponed due to 'logistical problems'

    Defence Expo 2022 postponed due to 'logistical problems'

    Meghalaya becomes ninth state to withdraw general consent to CBI-dnm

    Meghalaya becomes ninth state to withdraw general consent to CBI

    Russia-Ukraine war: Body takes up more space in aircraft' says BJP MLA on Indian student killed in Ukraine-adt

    'Body takes up more space in aircraft', says BJP MLA on Indian student killed in Ukraine

    Explosion in Bihar's Bhagalpur deaths injuries reported

    Explosion in Bihar's Bhagalpur; 10 dead, many injured

    Russia Ukraine war Do s and dont s in case of nuclear disaster gcw

    Russia-Ukraine war: Do's and dont's in case of nuclear disaster

    Recent Stories

    iPhone SE to iPad Air What to expect at Apple s March 8 event gcw

    iPhone SE to iPad Air: What to expect at Apple's March 8 event

    Defence Expo 2022 postponed due to 'logistical problems'

    Defence Expo 2022 postponed due to 'logistical problems'

    Jhund What does Aamir Khan have to do with Amitabh Bachchan's film? Read RCB

    Jhund: What does Aamir Khan have to do with Amitabh Bachchan's film? Read

    Goodbye my little boy Photo of baby sleeping on Ukrainian army uniform breaks the Internet

    'Goodbye my little boy': Photo of baby sleeping on Ukrainian army uniform breaks the Internet

    What is Netflix Midnight at the Pera Palace all about drb

    What is Netflix’s Midnight at the Pera Palace all about?

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: CFC fought and made ATKMB work hard to earn those points - Syed Sabir Pasha-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: CFC fought and made ATKMB work hard to earn those points - Pasha

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: When you enjoy the game, you play better - ATKMB's Juan Ferrando on CFC success-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: When you enjoy the game, you play better - ATKMB's Ferrando

    Video Icon
    WHO flies down life-saving aid for Ukraine from Dubai

    WHO flies down life-saving aid for Ukraine from Dubai

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin Fc vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Still a game to go, ATKMB can't think of semis yet - Roy Krishna on CFC win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Still a game to go, ATKMB can't think of semis yet - Krishna

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC Match Highlights (Game 105): ATKMB confirms semis spot with 1-0 win vs CFC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 105): ATKMB confirms semis spot with 1-0 win vs CFC

    Video Icon