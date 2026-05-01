Security was increased outside a Kolkata strong room after the TMC alleged the BJP and ECI were attempting to open ballot boxes. TMC leaders protested, claiming tampering, but the state's CEO refuted the allegations, ensuring a secure process.

Security has been tightened outside the strong room at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata ahead of vote counting scheduled for May 4. The development comes following allegations raised by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in "active collusion" with the Election Commission of India (ECI), is attempting to open ballot boxes without the presence of relevant party stakeholders.

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The development comes following allegations raised by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in "active collusion" with the Election Commission of India (ECI), is attempting to open ballot boxes without the presence of relevant party stakeholders.

TMC Alleges Tampering, Stages Protest

Senior TMC leaders, including West Bengal minister and Shyampukur assembly constituency candidate Shashi Panja and Belghata constituency candidate Kunal Ghosh, staged a sit-in protest in front of the strong room outside Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata. The protest was held over allegations that EVM and VVPAT boxes were being accessed without the presence of authorised representatives of political parties.

Speaking to ANI, Ghosh on Thursday alleged that some individuals were tampering with postal ballots inside the strong room, claiming that no TMC representatives were allowed inside and that the activity was visible on CCTV surveillance. "You can watch the livestreaming and CCTV camera of the Election Commission, where a few people are working inside. None of our representatives is inside...They are not letting us in. There is no transparency. They (BJP) are sending their people inside the strong room and tampering with the postal ballots...Shashi Panja and I are sitting on a protest...The party will take further action regarding this incident," he said.

TMC leader Shashi Panja also questioned the presence of individuals inside the strong room, alleging irregularities and lack of transparency in the process. "Who are the ones inside the strong room?... One cannot go inside the strong room...We should have information about what is happening inside the strong room...Something fishy is going on...There are loopholes in the system," she argued.

Election Commission Refutes Allegations

In response to the allegations, West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal reiterated that EVM strong rooms remain "safe and secure," asserting that there is no "irregularity or controversy" in the ongoing process. "No CCTV was turned off. CCTV footage of all 8 strong rooms there, 7 of EVMs and 1 of the postal ballot, is being telecast. Political parties' people can sit beyond the three-layer security and see this. They saw some movement around 4 pm when our staff was opening the postal ballot room as per the rules. As per the rule, all political parties were informed, and all candidates were informed by the RO (Returning Officer). They should have come here...After 4 pm, 3 candidates had come, and they saw everything that the EVMs' strong rooms were sealed while the postal ballot's strong room was open. The 3 then left," Agarwal told ANI.

He further assured that the counting process would be conducted in a transparent and orderly manner. "There will be no law and order situation. These things happen. The law and order situation is fine. Counting will be 100% neat and clean just like the elections were," he added.

Agarwal further asserted that the Election Commission has "nothing to hide" stressing that they would not allow any "trouble" to take place in the polling procedures.

The counting of votes is scheduled to take place on May 4. (ANI)