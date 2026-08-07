The Dhar administration readied a designated site near the Bhojshala complex for Friday prayers, following a Supreme Court order. Security was tightened, and senior police officers reviewed the arrangements, appealing to residents for peace and cooperation.

The Dhar administration has made necessary arrangements for offering Friday prayers at the designated Namaz site near the Bhojshala complex, while security has been tightened in the area to ensure peaceful observance.

The site, where Friday prayers was held last week in compliance with the Supreme Court's directions, was levelled, covered with white tents, and readied for worshippers. Senior police officers also inspected the arrangements and briefed security personnel deployed in the area.

Police Chief Reviews Arrangements

Dhar Superintendent of Police (SP) Sachin Sharma visited the spot to review the preparations and said the prayers would be held at the pre-determined location in accordance with the Supreme Court's order. "In compliance with the order of the Supreme Court, namaz will be offered at the pre-determined place. The number of people offering prayers will also remain around the previously fixed limit," Sharma told ANI.

He said the Supreme Court had also provided an option for a larger congregation to offer prayers at an alternative location, such as Chalis Peer Dargah or the land identified as Survey No. 639, or any other suitable site, if there is consensus among all stakeholders.

Appealing for peace, SP Sharma urged residents to cooperate with the administration and follow all instructions issued to maintain law and order. "I appeal to all residents of Dhar to maintain peace, harmony and brotherhood. Everyone should follow the rules and cooperate with the administration in maintaining law and order," he said.

Police personnel were also briefed by senior officers as part of the security deployment around the Bhojshala complex ahead of Friday prayers.

Background of Supreme Court Order

Earlier, the Supreme Court had directed the Madhya Pradesh government to allot a parcel of land adjacent to the disputed Dhar Bhojshala/Kamal Maula complex to enable members of the Muslim community to offer Friday Namaz.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant directed the state government to make necessary arrangements after identifying Khasra No. 596, stated to be Dargah land adjoining the disputed site, as the place where prayers would be offered. (ANI)