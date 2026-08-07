Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel marked National Handloom Day by purchasing items from Garvi Gurjari. The move reaffirmed the state's support for PM Modi's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Vocal for Local' campaigns, aiming to boost artisans' livelihoods.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday marked National Handloom Day by purchasing handloom products from Garvi Gurjari in Gandhinagar, reaffirming the state's commitment to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat and the "Vocal for Local" campaign aimed at supporting India's traditional artisans.

CM's Push for Local Handloom

The Chief Minister's visit came in response to Prime Minister Modi's appeal on the occasion of National Handloom Day, urging citizens to buy handloom products, strengthen the livelihoods of rural artisans and preserve India's rich handloom heritage.

During his visit to Garvi Gurjari, a state government enterprise under the Gujarat State Handloom and Handicrafts Development Corporation, Patel purchased a range of handloom products manufactured by local artisans. He also interacted with employees of the outlet and sought information about the different handloom products available for consumers.

The Chief Minister said that promoting locally made products is an important step towards strengthening the rural economy while preserving India's traditional crafts and weaving heritage.

PM Modi's 'Vocal for Local' Vision

Prime Minister Modi's "Vocal for Local" initiative seeks to encourage the use and promotion of indigenous products while helping artisans and craftspeople access wider domestic and international markets. The initiative is aimed at generating employment opportunities, improving incomes for rural communities and showcasing India's rich cultural heritage across the world.

History of National Handloom Day

National Handloom Day is observed every year on August 7 to recognise the contribution of India's handloom sector to the country's economy and cultural identity. The day also honours the hard work of millions of weavers and artisans who preserve traditional weaving techniques passed down through generations. The observance was initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015 to commemorate the Swadeshi Movement launched on August 7, 1905, during India's freedom struggle. The movement encouraged the use of indigenous products and promoted self-reliance by discouraging dependence on imported goods.

State Reaffirms Commitment

Chief Secretary M.K. Das and Gujarat State Handloom and Handicrafts Development Corporation Managing Director and Secretary Ardra Agrawal were also present during the Chief Minister's visit.

The Gujarat government said that it remains committed to promoting the state's handloom and handicrafts sector through initiatives aimed at improving market access, preserving traditional craftsmanship and creating sustainable livelihood opportunities for artisans in line with the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat. (ANI)