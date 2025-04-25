Following the attack, India has taken strong countermeasures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism.

Following the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the Sri Ganganagar district, located on the international border, has ramped up security measures. Superintendent of Police (SP) Gaurav Yadav confirmed that local authorities are on high alert.

Speaking to ANI, SP Yadav said, “Sri Ganganagar district is on the international border and it is a sensitive place... Ever since the incident (Pahalgam terror attack) happened, the police are completely on alert mode... All our weapons in the police station have been checked, especially the long-range weapons... Apart from this, the places of stay here, such as hostels, Dharamshala, etc., have also been checked.”

In Nainital, Kumaon region, IG Riddhim Agarwal provided details of the enhanced security arrangements. The district has been placed on high alert, and public spaces have been monitored more closely.

Agarwal told ANI, “We have issued an alert and directed all the district SSPs to ensure continuous checking at all the crowded places... There should be continuous checking at the border check posts as well. We have also alerted our intelligence unit. People coming and going should be monitored.”

Following the attack, India has taken strong countermeasures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism. In the Cabinet Committee on Security meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah, India decided to hold the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism and has closed the integrated Attari Check Post.

India has also declared the officials of the Pakistani High Commission persona non grata and ordered them to leave India within a week. The country further decided to cancel any visas provided under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) and ordered Pakistan to leave the country within 48 hours.

The Government of India has also decided to suspend visa services for Pakistani nationals, effective immediately. The Ministry of External Affairs stated in a press release that all existing valid visas issued by India to Pakistani nationals will be revoked, effective 27 April 2025 .

This comes after the Pahalgam terror attack on Tuesday, which targeted tourists in the Baisaran meadow, claiming the lives of 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, leaving several others injured. It is considered one of the deadliest terror attacks in the region since the 2019 Pulwama bombing, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed, and among the most severe since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.