The DDA held the first Stakeholder Consultation Workshop for the Yamuna Dialogues, following the Delhi LG's push for a 'Green and Clean Delhi'. The initiative aims to make the Yamuna's rejuvenation a shared civic mission with citizen participation.

DDA Initiates Yamuna Dialogues with Stakeholder Workshop

In the run-up to the Yamuna Dialogues, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) organised the first Stakeholder Consultation Workshop yesterday, a first-of-its-kind multi-stakeholder initiative, in line with the directions of Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Sardar Taranjit Singh Sandhu, to promote a Green and Clean Delhi.

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According to a press release, the initiative follows preliminary visits undertaken by the Lieutenant Governor to the Yamuna floodplains and subsequent review meetings with senior officials of the DDA, during which he issued directions for tackling pollution in the river through a multi-dimensional approach. The LG emphasised that residents of Delhi, along with experts and other stakeholders, must be actively made partners in the river's rejuvenation, so that the restoration of the Yamuna- especially its floodplains, evolves into a shared civic mission rather than a government-led exercise alone. The LG had pointed out that the floodplains of the river were openly accessible to the people, and their restoration and maintenance had to take into account the usage that they were being subjected to. He had underlined that existing domestic and global best practices could serve as guiding benchmarks on the way forward.

A Collaborative Platform for River Restoration

The Yamuna Dialogues have been conceived by DDA as a collaborative platform to bring together national and international experts and institutions to share global and Indian best practices in river restoration and riverfront development, discuss nature-based solutions for floodplain management, explore innovative financing mechanisms for large-scale ecological infrastructure, and align ongoing efforts with climate resilience and urban sustainability frameworks. The initiative seeks to facilitate knowledge exchange, strategic partnerships, and the identification of scalable solutions suited to the unique ecological and urban context of the Yamuna.

The Yamuna Dialogues will culminate in two major dialogue sessions, proposed to be held in September 2026 and January 2027, where the Delhi Yamuna Compact--a comprehensive roadmap outlining agreed priorities, implementation strategies, and timelines for the restoration of the Yamuna corridor--will be deliberated upon and finalised. The consultation marks the beginning of an extensive participatory process aimed at developing a shared vision for the sustainable restoration, conservation, and development of the Yamuna River floodplains and ghats in Delhi and providing actionable insights for the preparation of the Zero Draft of the Delhi Yamuna Compact.

Focus on Floodplain-Responsive Planning and Ghat Development

The workshop brought together government institutions, policymakers, environmental experts, scientists, urban planners, landscape architects, technical institutions and other stakeholders to deliberate on the future of the Yamuna river corridor and identify practical, sustainable and science-based approaches for its long-term restoration and management.

The stakeholder consultation featured detailed discussions on two key themes--Floodplain-Responsive Planning and Ghat Development. Deliberations focused on designing public infrastructure that works in harmony with the river's natural flood cycles rather than against them, while also exploring environmentally compatible ghat typologies that integrate ecological, cultural, recreational, and religious functions. The workshop is the first in a series of consultations leading up to the Yamuna Dialogues, with two more stakeholder workshops on themes such as Nature-Based Solutions, Water Quality and Drainage, Financing Models, and Governance proposed in the coming weeks to further enrich the dialogue through wider participation and expert inputs. (ANI)