The Supreme Court suggested reconstituting the SIT probing the Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case. Former litigant Iqbal Ansari backed the move, stating SC directives are law. Mahants seek more saints in the trust to prevent future irregularities.

'SC's Directives Are Law of the Land': Iqbal Ansari

Following the Supreme Court's recent suggestion to reconstitute the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case, Iqbal Ansari, a former litigant in the Babri Masjid case, stated on Wednesday that the apex court's directives are the law of the land. Speaking to ANI, Ansari emphasised that people have consistently respected and will continue to abide by the Supreme Court's rulings regarding the Ram Temple.

"The rules of the Supreme Court are the law of our land--whatever the Supreme Court says, people have been following and will continue to follow. The issue here pertains to the Ram Temple. An SIT investigation was conducted, and the Supreme Court has ordered a re-investigation. Everyone is respecting this decision, including the residents of Ayodhya and the devotees of Lord Ram," Ansari said. "It is Ayodhya's tradition that whatever happens here happens for the good, as this is a holy city where people of all castes hold faith. Whatever rules and laws the Supreme Court has established, and whatever it has directed, people are respecting completely," he added.

Mahants Advocate for Changes in Trust

Speaking on the Ram Mandir Trust meeting, Mahant Sitaram Das advocated for stronger religious representation within the Trust to prevent future lapses. "There is a meeting of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra tomorrow... I will definitely request the officials that I am hearing that new appointments are going to be made in it. In such new appointments, saints should be included so that traditional worship is maintained smoothly, such irregularities do not happen again, and the rest will be known after tomorrow's meeting," Mahant Sitaram Das said.

Echoing faith in the Trust's decision-making, Hanuman Garhi temple priest Mahant Raju Das stated that any appointment should safeguard the temple's sanctity. "The decision the Trust takes will be accepted, and the Trust will appoint only such a person who will always protect the dignity and respect of the Ram Temple and Sanatan Dharma... The Trust will decide who will be the member," Mahant Raju Das said.

Details of the Embezzlement Probe

The meeting comes against the backdrop of an ongoing probe into the alleged embezzlement of Ram Mandir donations. While a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) is already investigating the matter, the Supreme Court on Monday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to seek instructions on reconstituting the SIT. The Court indicated a preference for the probe to be headed by a senior IPS officer experienced in handling such financial investigations.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana, was hearing a batch of petitions seeking judicial intervention into the alleged misappropriation of cash donations, gold, and other valuables received by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which manages the temple. Appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the Court that, in compliance with its earlier directions, the state had filed a status report. He stated that the investigation was progressing and eight people had been arrested so far. Mehta further submitted that an SIT had already been constituted to examine whether cognizable offenses were committed. After perusing the status report, the bench questioned the SIT's current composition and asked the state to consider placing the investigation under the leadership of a senior IPS officer.

Systemic Lapses and Recoveries

The SIT probing the donation row stated that, prima facie, around 70 suspicious incidents were captured on CCTV between April 27 and June 5. In the video footage, counting staff were reportedly seen concealing wads of cash. The preliminary report highlights several systemic lapses, noting that a lack of entry and exit frisking, poor control over personal belongings, and the practice of counting cash from multiple donation boxes together created conditions that made the crime possible. The report also mentions the recovery of approximately Rs 78.94 lakh from several employees prior to the formal investigation, as well as an additional Rs 2.25 lakh allegedly recovered on June 4 from a bathroom adjacent to the counting room.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)