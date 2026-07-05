Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is set to lay the foundation for Adani's Rs 2,500 crore defence plant in Shivpuri, MP. The project aims to create 5,000 jobs and establish the Gwalior-Chambal region as a key defence manufacturing hub.

In a significant boost to the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India' initiatives, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will lay the foundation stone of a Rs 2,500 crore Adani Defence Manufacturing Plant in Shivpuri on Sunday. The state-of-the-art plant to be established in Shivpuri will position the region as a major defence manufacturing hub of the country. With the existing Small Arms Manufacturing Complex in Gwalior and this new advanced defence plant in Shivpuri, a robust defence ecosystem will develop across the entire Gwalior-Chambal region. This plant will further strengthen India's defence production capabilities, as per a statement issued.

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Employment and Local Enterprise Boost

This project will generate approximately 5,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities. Additionally, local Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) will have the opportunity to integrate into the defence production supply chain. More than 25 local MSMEs are already associated with the Adani Small Arms Plant in Gwalior, and the Shivpuri project will further expand this network, the release added.

Project Timeline

It should be noted that the project aims to be fully ready and commence production within the next three years, the release mentioned.

Other Development Projects Inaugurated

Earlier, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday inaugurated a 4.5-megawatt solar power plant built at a cost of Rs 20 crore and a check dam constructed for Rs 17.98 lakh in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district.

Union Minister Scindia highlighted that the 4.5-MW solar power plant, established at Khutiyawad, is expected to generate around 75 lakh units of clean electricity annually. "It would contribute to the country's renewable energy goals and strengthen the vision of self-reliance." (ANI)