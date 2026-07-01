Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia spoke with Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma to review the flood situation. He assured all necessary support from the DoNER Ministry as the IMD forecasts continued heavy rainfall across northeastern states.

Centre Assures Support to Flood-Hit Meghalaya

Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday spoke with Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to review the flood situation in the state following heavy rainfall.

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In a post on X, Scindia said the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) is extending all necessary support to Meghalaya and is working in close coordination with the state government. "Spoke with Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to review the flood situation in the State following heavy rainfall. Ministry of DoNER is extending all necessary support to the State and remains in close coordination with the Government of Meghalaya. The situation is being closely monitored to ensure timely assistance, strengthen relief efforts, and safeguard the safety and well-being of the people of Meghalaya," he said.

IMD Forecasts More Rain in Northeast

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continued rainfall across the northeastern states between July 1 and 6, with the heaviest rain expected during the first few days of the month.

According to the IMD, Arunachal Pradesh is likely to receive fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy showers from July 1 to 3. Isolated thunderstorms and lightning are also expected during the first two days. Weather conditions are likely to improve from July 4 to 6, with only isolated or scattered rainfall expected.

Assam and Meghalaya are forecast to receive widespread rainfall and isolated heavy showers from July 1 to 2. Isolated thunderstorms and lightning may continue until July 4 before rainfall gradually reduces to isolated and scattered showers between July 3 and 6.

Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are expected to witness prolonged wet weather throughout the July 1 to 6 period. These states are likely to receive widespread to fairly widespread rainfall, with isolated heavy rain, thunderstorms and lightning expected between July 1 and 4. (ANI)