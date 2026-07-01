Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju and Shivraj Chouhan, with CM Pema Khandu, visited flood-hit Arunachal Pradesh. They assured victims of all possible government help, with a detailed damage assessment planned for relief and rehabilitation efforts.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju visited the flood-affected families during his one-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh. He assured the families that help will be provided to them while visiting the affected areas along with Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

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Rijiju shared a post on his official 'X' handle and informed about the development during his visit on Tuesday. He also interacted with the families affected due to the flash floods and assured them of every possible help from the government. "Assured the flood-affected families of all help during day one visit to Arunachal Pradesh, along with Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, CM of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu," he wrote on 'X'.

Ministers Assess Damage, Assure Relief

Arunachal Pradesh witnessed heavy rainfall, cloudbursts and flash floods, particularly in Keyi Panyor district, where multiple casualties have been reported. In an X post, Shivraj Chouhan said that a detailed assessment of the damage will be conducted and assured no shortcomings in relief and rehabilitation efforts. He wrote, "Today, I visited the flood-affected areas in the Keyi Panyor district of Arunachal Pradesh along with Union Minister Kiren Rijiju ji and Chief Minister Pema Khandu ji, and met with the affected people to offer them courage and share in their sorrow. Due to heavy rainfall and landslides, roads, bridges, houses, and crops have been severely impacted. Following the directions of the Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, the central and state governments will jointly provide all possible assistance. A detailed assessment of the damage will be conducted, and no shortcomings will be allowed in relief and rehabilitation efforts."

"In this hour of crisis, the entire country stands with Arunachal Pradesh. Our priority is to ensure that aid reaches every affected individual. The central and state governments will spare no effort in providing relief, rehabilitation, and rebuilding the damaged infrastructure," the post read.

CM Pema Khandu said that the visit of the Union Ministers reflected the Centre's support to the state in challenging times. The Chief Minister posted on X, "To strengthen relief and rehabilitation efforts, and post-flood restoration efforts, visited the flood-affected areas of Hoj and Potin in Keyi Panyor district along with Hon'ble Union Ministers Shivraj Chouhan Ji and Kiren Rijiju Ji. The joint visit reflects the Government of India's continued support to Arunachal Pradesh during this challenging time."

"We interacted with affected families, reviewed the situation on the ground, and assessed the extent of the damage," he added.

Weather Warning and Impact on Assam

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh from June 30 to July 3.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh has caused the Leku River to overflow, leading to severe flooding in Assam's Jonai region. More than 100 families have been affected, with houses, agricultural fields and livestock submerged. Floodwaters also inundated National Highway 515, disrupting connectivity between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh and leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded. (ANI)