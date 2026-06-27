Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurated a 4.5-megawatt solar power plant and a check dam in Guna, MP. He also planted 700 saplings under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, urging public participation in conservation efforts.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday inaugurated a 4.5-megawatt solar power plant built at a cost of Rs 20 crore and a check dam constructed for Rs 17.98 lakh in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district.

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Boost for Renewable Energy and Water Security

Union Minister Scindia highlights that the 4.5-MW solar power plant, established at Khutiyawad, is expected to generate around 75 lakh units of clean electricity annually. It would contribute to the country's renewable energy goals and strengthen the vision of self-reliance.

He further said that the newly constructed check dam in Chinera village will help improve local water resources and act as an important step towards ensuring long-term water security in the region.

Environmental Conservation Drive

During the event, Scindia also planted 700 saplings at the origin of the Kuno River in Kanja village under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign and urged people to actively participate in environmental conservation and water preservation efforts.

"We have inaugurated a very important scheme. This is a ₹42 crore project that also includes a tree plantation campaign. This will enhance water conservation and irrigation capacity for farmers. Nature exists, so does humanity; water exists, so does life--this scheme has been launched based on this very thought," Scindia told reporters.

Referring to the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative, the Union Minister said the campaign has become a nationwide people's movement symbolising respect for motherhood, nature, and future generations.

Minister's Call for Public Participation on Social Media

Additionally, in a post on X, the union minister said, "Today, at the origin of the Kuno River in Kanja village of Guna district, I initiated the plantation of 700 saplings under the '#EkPedMaaKeNaam' campaign, inspired by the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, paying tribute to nature and motherhood. On this occasion, I also participated in the 'Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan' water conservation public movement and inaugurated a check dam built at a cost of Rs 17.98 lakh in Chinera village."

He further appealed to the public to make water conservation and tree plantation a people's movement through public participation and collectively realise the vision of a Viksit Bharat.