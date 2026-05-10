Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia hailed the 'triple-engine government' at the foundation ceremony for Adani's new cement unit in Guna, calling it the beginning of a larger growth cycle for the region.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday hailed the "triple-engine government" (Centre, State and District) on the occassion of the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Adani Cement Grinding Unit in Guna, saying the development projects in the region mark only the beginning of a larger growth cycle.

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Speaking to ANI, Scindia said, "I extend my warmest wishes and heartiest congratulations to the people of Guna. This has been made possible because of the triple-engine government. This is merely the beginning." He further highlighted ongoing industrial developments in the region, adding, "Adani's cement factory is currently being set up. Adani's defence factory is being set up in Shivpuri. This chain of development has now commenced."

Adani Cement on Sunday laid the foundation stone for a new cement grinding unit in Guna, Madhya Pradesh, with an investment of over Rs 1,060 crore. The foundation stone for the Ambuja Cement factory was laid by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Adani Group on MP's Development Trajectory

Addressing the event, Pranav Adani, Managing Director of Adani Enterprises, said, "Today marks not merely the commencement of a single project, but a day that will give a new direction to the development of Madhya Pradesh."

He said, "Under the leadership of Honorable Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, Madhya Pradesh has gained a new momentum of development. The government's focus lies on Infrastructure, Industry, and Employment."

"The fact that the state's GDP is projected to exceed 215 lakh crore in the year 2025 serves as proof that Madhya Pradesh is moving forward with strength," he added.

He further stated that, "Under the Prime Minister's PM Gati-Shakti Vision, the improvements made here in logistics, industrial infrastructure, and transportation facilities have created a very robust environment for investment."

₹110,000 Crore Investment Pledge

Speaking about the group's investments in the state, he said, "During the Global Investors Summit held in Bhopal last year, our Chairman, the Honorable Gautam Adani, pledged an investment of ₹110,000 crore for the state of Madhya Pradesh."

He said the investment is earmarked for sectors such as "Hydro Pumped Storage, Cement, Mining, Smart Meters, and Thermal Energy." (ANI)

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