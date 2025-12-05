Amid nationwide airline disruptions, including over 500 IndiGo flight cancellations, India's DGCA has withdrawn a rule prohibiting the substitution of leave for crew's weekly rest to ensure operational stability, despite pilot safety concerns.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday announced the withdrawal of instructions that prohibited the substitution of leave for weekly rest for airline crew. This comes after continuous airline operational disruptions nationwide, with over 500 IndiGo flights delayed or cancelled on Friday, according to the latest report, causing severe inconvenience to travellers.

DGCA Justifies Rule Change Amid Disruptions

In a statement, the DGCA referred to its earlier letter, which had stipulated that "no leave shall be substituted for weekly rest." The regulator cited ongoing operational disruptions and requests from various airlines to ensure continuity and stability of flight operations as reasons for revising the rule.

"Whereas, reference is invited to the above-mentioned letter, specifically to the paragraph stipulating that "no Ieave shall be substituted for weekly rest"; and whereas, in view of the ongoing operational disruptions and representations received from various airlines regarding the need to ensure continuity and stability of operations, it has been considered necessary to review the said provision," the statement read.

"Now, therefore, the instruction contained in the referenced paragraph that no leave shall be substituted for weekly rest is hereby withdrawn with immediate effect," the statement read, adding that the decision has been issued with the approval of the Competent Authority.

Pilot Association Raises Safety Concerns

Earlier, Airline Pilots' Association of India (ALPA India) wrote to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), expressing strong objection over selective and unsafe dispensations granted to IndiGo under the revised Flight Duty Time Limit (FDTL) CAR Phase II implementation.

In its letter addressed to the DGCA, ALPA highlighted that the decision to extend exemptions to the airline contradicts prior agreements, compromises pilot safety, and undermines the intent of the FDTL regulations, which are designed to protect passengers and crew. "It is with profound concern and deep disappointment that we write to you regarding the recent selective dispensations granted to IndiGo Airlines in respect of the implementation of the revised FDTL CAR (Phase II). This decision, taken despite repeated representations, formal letters, and direct discussions with your esteemed office, has undermined the very spirit of the FDTL regulations and gravely compromised the safety of the flying public," the letter read.

IndiGo's Operational Woes Detailed

The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a statement that IndiGo, which is experiencing operational disruptions and cancellations, has sought temporary operational exemptions from certain Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) provisions for its A320 fleet until February 10, 2026, and assured that operational stability will be restored by that date.IndiGo has been experiencing a sharp rise in cancellations, reaching approximately 170-200 flights per day, substantially higher than usual.

During a detailed review meeting, the DGCA found that IndiGo's operational breakdowns stemmed from transitional challenges in implementing Phase 2 of the revised FDTL norms, crew-planning gaps, and winter-season constraints. The revised fatigue-management rules, enforced following court directions, came into effect in two stages, July 1 and November 1, 2025.

According to the latest report, amid ongoing airline operational disruptions nationwide, over 500 IndiGo flights were delayed or cancelled on Friday, causing severe inconvenience to travellers. Meanwhile, all IndiGo flights departing from Delhi Airport on Friday have been cancelled till midnight, while operations for other carriers remain as scheduled, the Delhi Airport advisory said. (ANI)