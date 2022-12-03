Police arrest Hyderabad University professor for molesting foreign student; protest breaks out in campus

It is reportedly said that the victim, a post graduate student from Thailand, is not able to communicate in English or Hindi and the services of a translator have been sought to record her statement, police said.

A professor from Hyderabad University was taken into police custody for allegedly molesting a Thai student, police confirmed on Saturday (December 3). With this, protests have broken out inside the campus against the professor.

According to reports, the 62-year-old man was booked for allegedly outraging the woman's modesty and the case was registered on a complaint by a university official.

According to reports, the accused professor allegedly attempted to kiss and hug her at his residence on Friday evening.

Speaking to media, Madhapur DCP K Shilpavalli said, "Cyberabad Police have taken a professor of University of Hyderabad into custody after a student alleged that he molested her. The student belongs to Thailand and is studying here."

"Students protest in Hyderabad University campus following the incident where a professor allegedly molested an international student of the University. The Professor has been taken into custody by Cyberabad Police," he added.

Meanwhile, the varsity released a statement condemning the incident and calling it a matter of sexual assault. The police, however, clarified that the student had not been sexually assaulted.