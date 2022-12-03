Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Police arrest Hyderabad University professor for molesting foreign student; protest breaks out in campus

    It is reportedly said that the victim, a post graduate student from Thailand, is not able to communicate in English or Hindi and the services of a translator have been sought to record her statement, police said.

    Police arrest Hyderabad University professor for molesting foreign student; protest breaks out in campus AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 3, 2022, 1:43 PM IST

    A professor from Hyderabad University was taken into police custody for allegedly molesting a Thai student, police confirmed on Saturday (December 3). With this, protests have broken out inside the campus against the professor.

    According to reports, the 62-year-old man was booked for allegedly outraging the woman's modesty and the case was registered on a complaint by a university official.

    Also read: Three dead in explosion at TMC leader's residence in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district

    It is reportedly said that the victim, a post graduate student from Thailand, is not able to communicate in English or Hindi and the services of a translator have been sought to record her statement, police said.

    According to reports, the accused professor allegedly attempted to kiss and hug her at his residence on Friday evening.

    Speaking to media, Madhapur DCP K Shilpavalli said, "Cyberabad Police have taken a professor of University of Hyderabad into custody after a student alleged that he molested her. The student belongs to Thailand and is studying here."

    Also read: In a first, Navy Day celebrations to be held outside the national capital in Visakhapatnam

    "Students protest in Hyderabad University campus following the incident where a professor allegedly molested an international student of the University. The Professor has been taken into custody by Cyberabad Police," he added.

    Meanwhile, the varsity released a statement condemning the incident and calling it a matter of sexual assault. The police, however, clarified that the student had not been sexually assaulted.

    Last Updated Dec 3, 2022, 1:43 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Who was Raju Theth, gangster shot dead in Rajasthan's Sikar AJR

    Who was Raju Theth, gangster shot dead in Rajasthan's Sikar

    Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Running Expedition: Flag-in of the 35 days 35 marathons; check details AJR

    Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Running Expedition: Flag-in of the 35 days 35 marathons; check details

    Two feared dead in explosion at TMC leader's residence in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district AJR

    Three dead in explosion at TMC leader's residence in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district

    In a first, Navy Day celebrations to be held outside the national capital in Visakhapatnam AJR

    In a first, Navy Day celebrations to be held outside the national capital in Visakhapatnam

    Indian Army can reach key mountainous passes at LAC even before Chinese ground troops; here's how

    Indian Army can reach key mountainous passes at LAC even before Chinese ground troops; here's how

    Recent Stories

    Who was Raju Theth, gangster shot dead in Rajasthan's Sikar AJR

    Who was Raju Theth, gangster shot dead in Rajasthan's Sikar

    SS Rajamouli beats Steven Spielberg, RRR filmmaker bagged the best director at NYFCC RBA

    SS Rajamouli beats Steven Spielberg, RRR filmmaker bagged the best director at NYFCC

    Yogurt to Buttermilk, 5 dairy products that have low lactose content sur

    Yogurt to Buttermilk, 5 dairy products that have low lactose content

    Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Running Expedition: Flag-in of the 35 days 35 marathons; check details AJR

    Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Running Expedition: Flag-in of the 35 days 35 marathons; check details

    After Samantha Ruth Prabhu, another Tollywood actress Poonam Kaur diagnosed with the rare disorder Fibromyalgia RBA

    After Samantha Ruth Prabhu, another actress Poonam Kaur diagnosed with the rare disorder Fibromyalgia

    Recent Videos

    Yudh Abhas 'Kill Box': India, US troops eliminate 'terrorists' holed up in houses

    Yudh Abhyas 'Kill Box': India, US troops eliminate 'terrorists' holed up in houses

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhyas 2022: India-US troops execute HADR mission after 'flash floods in Dhauliganga river'

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: India-US troops execute HADR mission after 'flash floods in Dhauliganga river'

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI: Sometimes, you got to wait for your chances - Shikhar Dhawan on Sanju Samson-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: 'Sometimes, you got to wait for your chances' - Dhawan on Samson

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhyas 2022: Check out the firepower Indian and American troops are using

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: Check out the firepower being used

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhyas Experience: High-altitude, quite literally, takes your breath away

    'Yudh Abhyas' Experience: 'High-altitude, quite literally, takes your breath away'

    Video Icon