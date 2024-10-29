Scenes of unrest in Ghaziabad court: Police-lawyer clash over judge dispute sparks outcry (WATCH)

In response, the judge alerted law enforcement, who soon arrived and began dispersing the lawyers. The situation further escalated as angered lawyers protested the police action, allegedly damaging the court's police post and raising slogans against the judge.

Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Oct 29, 2024, 5:34 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 29, 2024, 5:34 PM IST

A major clash erupted at the Ghaziabad District Court as an arguement between the Bar Association and lawyers over a case dealing turned nasty. It further worse when the police had to resort to the use lathi charge to disperse the crowd beating up several lawyers in the process.

Videos of the incident that has gone viral on social media captured the police removing the lawyers from the court compound. Some videos show police using lathi charge and have reported some unwanted situations but these videos are not corroborated by other independent source. Some of the accounts also boasted of instances such as throwing chairs in the courtroom; during the conflict, some group of lawyers rallied around and raised slogans near the district judge's chamber.

Following the incident, functioning at the court complex stopped, and all the judges of the court did not work anymore. Since then the Bar Association has demanded an emergency sitting to deliberate on the clash and on the events that ensued. Pictures posted on social media show lawyers with injuries among them having an injured head.

This clash is not the first time that evokes security concerns within Indian court compounds. In July 2023, two groups of lawyers in the Tis Hazari court complex in Delhi also verbally quarreled and went further than that by gunfire. Despite no loss of life in that case, the use of the guns near the court raised concern on security measures within courtrooms.

In another high-profile case, on November 5, 2019, police officers staged a rare protest outside their headquarters in New Delhi. Thousands of personnel, joined by their families, gathered to protest work conditions and pay concerns, blocking traffic and chanting slogans in defiance of senior officials' calls for calm.

