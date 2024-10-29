Meth lab with Mexican cartel ties busted in Delhi's own 'Breaking Bad' operation

Authorities revealed that the drugs were intended for both domestic and international markets, with operational links to the CJNG cartel—an organization notorious for its violent practices, including the alleged ritualistic cannibalism of new recruits who fail their training.

Meth lab with Mexican cartel ties busted in Delhi's own 'Breaking Bad' operation AJR
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Oct 29, 2024, 3:23 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 29, 2024, 3:23 PM IST

Just a week after a meth lab was seized in Tamil Nadu's Chennai, the Delhi-NCR police conducted a raid in a separate operation to uncover a major drug syndicate connected to the Mexican Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG). A joint team operation was conducted on a meth lab located at Kasana industrial area in district Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh where about 95 kgs of Methamphetamine substance in both solid and liquid form was recovered. Moreover, the authorities seized a number of substances, which might be used for manufacturing meth, namely acetone and red phosphorus.

Authorities revealed that the drugs were intended for both domestic and international markets, with operational links to the CJNG cartel—an organization notorious for its violent practices, including the alleged ritualistic cannibalism of new recruits who fail their training. This raid was the sixth big synthetic drug bust by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) across India in the present year.

Rozgar Mela: PM Modi virtually distributes 51,000 job letters to boost employment nationwide

Initial investigations revealed that there was a disturbing nexus of a Delhi based businessman and a warden of Tihar Jail. Police believe the two formed the partnership when the businessman was already in Tihar jail for drug charges. When released, they are said to have hired a chemist from Mumbai to supervise the process.

Cartel's direct involvement can be deduced due to witnessed post that New Delhi had a representative of the CJNG to ensure drug quality of the cartel meets their very high standards.

Both the businessman and the Tihar warden have been detained, along with a fourth accomplice whose identity remains undisclosed. Additionally, arrest was made later in Delhi's Rajouri Garden. Police are currently investigating the cartel member's status and whether they are in custody, as well as probing the drug ring's finances and assets for further leads.

Ayushman Bharat expands for 70+ seniors: Eligibility, documents and how to apply

This bust is part of a larger crackdown on synthetic drugs sweeping across India. Other high-profile seizures by the NCB this year included a 900 kg meth haul in Bhopal, alongside 7,000 kg of drug-making chemicals and machinery. Meth operations were also intercepted in Gujarat's Gandhinagar and Amreli, Rajasthan's Jodhpur and Sirohi, and Assam, where police recently seized heroin worth Rs 6 crore.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

India invokes penalty clause against US giant GE for LCA Mk1A engine delivery delay vkp

India invokes penalty clause against US giant GE for LCA Mk1A engine delivery delay

Waqf property dispute Government will withdraw notices given to farmers says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah vkp

Waqf property dispute: 'Govt will withdraw notices given to farmers', says K'taka CM Siddaramaiah

Mumbai SHOCKER! 4-year-old boy dies after mother's boyfriend kicks him for urinating on his pants shk

Mumbai SHOCKER! 4-year-old boy dies after mother's boyfriend kicks him for urinating on his pants

Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar Shaw urges ELCITA over BBMP to fix Bengaluru roads vkp

Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar Shaw urges ELCITA over BBMP to fix Bengaluru roads

Diwali 2024: List of states that have banned firecrackers and penalties for violating them (EXPLANED) shk

Diwali 2024: List of states that have banned firecrackers, timings & penalties for violating them | EXPLAINED

Recent Stories

Alia Bhatt reflects on marriage and friendship in the Kapoor family vkp

Alia Bhatt reflects on marriage, friendship in the Kapoor family

India invokes penalty clause against US giant GE for LCA Mk1A engine delivery delay vkp

India invokes penalty clause against US giant GE for LCA Mk1A engine delivery delay

Bigg Boss 18: 'I know main kya kar raha..': Vivian Dsena claps back at Karan Veer Mehra for family remarks NTI

Bigg Boss 18: 'I know main kya kar raha..': Vivian Dsena claps back at Karan for family remarks

Lentils to Tofu: 7 foods with more iron content than Spinach ATG

Lentils to Tofu: 7 foods with more iron content than Spinach

cricket Kerala vs Bengal Ranji Trophy Match Heading for Draw scr

Kerala vs Bengal: Ranji Trophy match heading for draw

Recent Videos

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon