Just a week after a meth lab was seized in Tamil Nadu's Chennai, the Delhi-NCR police conducted a raid in a separate operation to uncover a major drug syndicate connected to the Mexican Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG). A joint team operation was conducted on a meth lab located at Kasana industrial area in district Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh where about 95 kgs of Methamphetamine substance in both solid and liquid form was recovered. Moreover, the authorities seized a number of substances, which might be used for manufacturing meth, namely acetone and red phosphorus.

Authorities revealed that the drugs were intended for both domestic and international markets, with operational links to the CJNG cartel—an organization notorious for its violent practices, including the alleged ritualistic cannibalism of new recruits who fail their training. This raid was the sixth big synthetic drug bust by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) across India in the present year.

Initial investigations revealed that there was a disturbing nexus of a Delhi based businessman and a warden of Tihar Jail. Police believe the two formed the partnership when the businessman was already in Tihar jail for drug charges. When released, they are said to have hired a chemist from Mumbai to supervise the process.

Cartel's direct involvement can be deduced due to witnessed post that New Delhi had a representative of the CJNG to ensure drug quality of the cartel meets their very high standards.

Both the businessman and the Tihar warden have been detained, along with a fourth accomplice whose identity remains undisclosed. Additionally, arrest was made later in Delhi's Rajouri Garden. Police are currently investigating the cartel member's status and whether they are in custody, as well as probing the drug ring's finances and assets for further leads.

This bust is part of a larger crackdown on synthetic drugs sweeping across India. Other high-profile seizures by the NCB this year included a 900 kg meth haul in Bhopal, alongside 7,000 kg of drug-making chemicals and machinery. Meth operations were also intercepted in Gujarat's Gandhinagar and Amreli, Rajasthan's Jodhpur and Sirohi, and Assam, where police recently seized heroin worth Rs 6 crore.

