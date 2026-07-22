The Supreme Court Bar Association passed a resolution condemning the lathi charge on students and lawyers. It called the use of force 'unacceptable' and demanded an immediate, impartial, and time-bound inquiry into the incident.

SCBA Condemns Lathi Charge, Demands Inquiry

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Wednesday passed a resolution strongly condemning the alleged brutal lathi charge on students and members of the legal fraternity, calling for an immediate, impartial and time-bound inquiry into the incident.

In its resolution dated July 22, 2026, the SCBA said the use of excessive and disproportionate force against peaceful students and members of the Bar was deeply disturbing and completely unacceptable in a democratic society.

It said several students suffered serious injuries during the incident, while members of the legal fraternity, including SCBA members, were also injured.

The Bar Association urged the concerned authorities to conduct a prompt and impartial investigation, identify those responsible for the alleged excessive use of force, and take appropriate action in accordance with law.

The SCBA also called upon the authorities to ensure proper medical treatment and assistance for all injured students and members of the legal fraternity. It further asked the authorities to take necessary measures to prevent such incidents from recurring. Expressing solidarity with those injured, the Association reiterated its commitment to protecting constitutional rights, human dignity and the rule of law. The resolution was issued by SCBA Honorary Secretary Pragya Baghel.

Police Action and Political Protests

Delhi Police used a mild lathi charge on Monday to disperse hundreds of protesters attempting to march toward the Parliament House.

Several Congress leaders protesting against the government at the Lok Kalyan Marg were detained by Delhi Police on Tuesday.

Security has also been beefed up in the area, and paramilitary forces reached Lok Kalyan Marg.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, MPs Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and KC Venugopal led the protest at Lok Kalyan Marg, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan after the police action on the CJP protest on Monday. Kharge reiterated the party's support for students' demands and slammed the government for the "lathi-charge". (ANI)