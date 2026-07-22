Beedi leaves worth Rs 1 crore were seized by police in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi. A 26-year-old man was detained for allegedly trying to smuggle 79 sacks of the leaves to Sri Lanka by boat from the Senthoor Nagar coastal area.

Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 22 (ANI): Beedi leaves worth around Rs 1 crore in the international market were seized and one person was detained for allegedly attempting to smuggle the consignment to Sri Lanka from the coastal area of Senthoor Nagar near Alanthalai in Thoothukudi district, police said.

Police Operation Following Tip-off

Acting on a tip-off received by Q Branch Inspector Vijay Anitha regarding the alleged smuggling of beedi leaves to Sri Lanka, a police team conducted a patrol operation in the area under the limits of Tiruchendur Police Station in the Tiruchendur Police Sub-Division. The team, led by Sub-Inspector Ramachandran, intercepted an Eicher load van at around 4 am on Wednesday on the route leading to Senthoor Nagar beach.

Seizure and Detention

According to police, the vehicle was allegedly carrying beedi leaves that were to be smuggled to Sri Lanka by boat. During the operation, the team seized 79 sacks containing approximately 35 kg of beedi leaves. One person, identified as Surya, 26, son of Raja and a resident of Kurumbur, was detained in connection with the alleged smuggling attempt.

Enforcement Team

The police team involved in the operation comprised Sub-Inspector Ramachandran, Special Sub-Inspectors Geethan and Ramar, Head Constables Irudhayaraj Kumar and Isakki Muthu, and Police Constables Palani, Balamurugan and Pechiraja.

Further Investigation Underway

The seized beedi leaves, the goods vehicle and the detained person are to be handed over to the Customs Department for further action. The international value of the seized beedi leaves is estimated to be around Rs 1 crore. Further investigation is still underway. (ANI)