Keralam CM VD Satheesan condemned the Centre's 'brutal manhunt' against paper leak protestors in Delhi. He announced similar protests in Keralam and also revealed plans for a new anti-ragging law named after a deceased student.

Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan slammed the Centre over police action against the protestors holding demonstrations over the paper leaks in the national capital, saying a "brutal manhunt" has been launched by the BJP. Addressing a press conference, the Chief Minister said excessive force was also used against the Congress leaders who were protesting on similar issues outside the Prime Minister's residence, 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.

"Yesterday in Delhi, the police forcibly removed and detained Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, MP KC Venugopal, and several others in a highly objectionable manner. Excessive force was used against them. The previous day as well, the Central Government adopted a brutal approach towards students who were protesting and demanding the resignation of the Union Education Minister. What happened in Delhi yesterday was a repetition of that. I strongly condemn it," the CM said.

Highlighting that there is anger among students over the paper leak issue, CM Satheesan said governmet till date has not taken any appropriate action against the culprits involved. "Such an approach is unacceptable under any circumstances. What happened in Delhi yesterday was, in fact, a brutal manhunt. As strong protests against it are rising across the country, similar protests will also take place in Keralam," he said.

Keralam to introduce anti-ragging law

Announcing the introduction of an anti-ragging law in Keralam, the CM said the move was taken following an increase in the number of such incidents. "The Cabinet has decided to introduce an anti-ragging law in the name of Sidharth, who died in Wayanad. It has also decided to develop an application named after Sidharth to enable students to report such complaints to the concerned authorities," he said.

CM clarifies on meeting with KSU

On his meeting with representatives of Keralam Students' Union, the Chief Minister said inaccurate reports have been floated that he denied meeting with the body. "KSU is the student organisation affiliated with the Congress party. They met me regarding the appointment of the Government Pleader. We listened carefully to the concerns they raised and explained the government's clarification on the matter. However, the media reported that the KSU president was not being allowed to meet the Chief Minister. Let me make one thing clear: anyone can come and meet me. That opportunity has always been available. Thousands of people meet me, and we receive tens of thousands of complaints. The Chief Minister's Office has a proper mechanism in place to address these grievances. No one has ever been denied permission by the Chief Minister's Office to meet me," he said. (ANI)