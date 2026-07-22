Congress leader KC Venugopal calls for a countrywide student engagement program to protest paper leaks and recruitment delays, citing Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' campaign and condemning police action against student protesters in Delhi.

Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal has issued a call to party leaders and workers to participate in a countrywide student engagement programme, to protest against paper leaks, recruitment delays, and the "brutal crackdown" on student protesters.

In a letter addressed to party colleagues, Venugopal highlighted the grievances of the youth, stating, "Students across the country are facing serious concerns arising from repeated paper leaks, examination delays, recruitment uncertainty, rising educational costs, and unemployment."

'Chhatron Ki Goonj' Campaign

The Congress leader noted that to address these issues, Rahul Gandhi had launched the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' campaign on June 17, 2026, in Kota, Rajasthan, followed by an event in Dehradun on July 17. Through this campaign, Venugopal said, Gandhi has called for "freeing India's education system from the exploitative and extortionist racket that has flourished under this government's watch."

Protest Against 'Brutal Crackdown'

The letter also condemned the police action during a recent protest in the national capital. "Yesterday, on 21st July 2026, Hon'ble Congress President Shri Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Opposition Shri Rahul Gandhi, Member of Parliament and Congress General Secretary Smt. Priyanka Gandhi, along with other senior political leaders from across the country, staged a peaceful protest outside the Prime Minister's residence against the Home Ministry's brutal crackdown on student protesters in Delhi on 20th July 2026," the letter read.

Venugopal alleged that during the protest, senior leaders were "manhandled, physically assaulted, and mistreated by the Delhi Police."

Countrywide Student Engagement Programme

Emphasising the party's commitment to the youth, the General Secretary stated that the Congress believes it is a "collective responsibility" to stand with students and build public pressure to ensure accountability and protect the integrity of the education system.

To ensure direct participation, the party has planned a massive outreach today. "A countrywide student engagement programme has been planned for Wednesday, 22nd July 2026, in colleges, universities, coaching centres, hostels and other educational spaces," Venugopal informed.

He requested all party representatives to immediately coordinate with their respective City Coordinators and reach designated cities by July 22 to interact directly with the student community. (ANI)