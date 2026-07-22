Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government is ready for a detailed and fruitful discussion on the NEET paper leak in Parliament, urging opposition parties to help frame an agenda for the discussion without wasting further business hours.

Govt Ready for 'Fruitful' Discussion on NEET Leak

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said a detailed discussion on the NEET paper leak should be held at the earliest in the Parliament, calling all opposition parties to contribute in framing an agenda for the discussion without wasting further business hours of both houses. The minister said that a discussion "just for the sake of it" should not happen, asserting that the government wants a fruitful discussion on the matter since it concerns the youth of the nation.

"We have, from Day 1 have informed the opposition leaders, Speaker and Rajya Sabha Chairman government is ready to discuss the NEET paper leak and all other linked issues. We are ready for it, but under which rule this discussion will take place has to be decided. A positive discussion should take place; there is a system for it. What steps the government has taken on this issue should also be brought to the public," he said.

Rijiju continued, "If we don't discuss it, then how will the public know what action the government has taken? We have again formally made a statement that there should be no delay on this issue."

Uproar in Lok Sabha

Earlier in the day, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday had informed the Lok Sabha that the government is ready to discuss the issue of the NEET UG paper leak. Addressing the Lower House, Rijiju said, "For three days, the government has formally offered that discussions be held. The government is ready to discuss NEET paper leak issues. The discussion will happen based on rules, and what its duration will be. A discussion with floor leaders of all parties should be held on when and how the discussion should take place."

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said the government is ready to discuss the issue and invited opposition parties to discuss the agenda for discussion. Amid uproar by the opposition, the House was adjourned till 2 pm. (ANI)