The Supreme Court declined to interfere with a Delhi High Court order for occupants to vacate DUSIB-allotted land. The court dismissed petitions, upholding that a fixed-term licence cannot be extended indefinitely post-expiry.

The Supreme Court has refused to interfere with the Delhi High Court's order directing occupants of land allotted by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) to vacate the premises, bringing the legal challenge against their continued occupation to an end.

A Bench of Justices Pamidighantam Sri Narasimha and Alok Aradhe, while hearing petitions filed by Kawatra Hospitality Pvt Ltd against the Delhi High Court's August 10 order, said it was "not inclined to interfere" with the impugned judgment and order. The Supreme Court accordingly dismissed the Special Leave Petitions (SLPs).

Delhi High Court's Rationale

The matter arose from the Delhi High Court's Division Bench judgment, which had refused to grant the occupants an indefinite extension of their licences merely because the fresh tender process for the DUSIB land had not been completed. The High Court had held that the contractual arrangement was for a fixed term and that the occupants could not claim a right to remain in possession indefinitely beyond the maximum extension contemplated under the agreements.

The Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia had also rejected the argument that investments made by the occupants on the land or the possibility of financial losses could justify continuation of the licence beyond the contractual period.

The High Court had granted the occupants an additional one week from August 10 to dismantle and remove pandals and other structures and vacate the premises. As per the Delhi High Court Division Bench order, the deadline for vacating the land was August 17, 2026. The additional one-week period granted by the High Court therefore came to an end on August 17.

With the Supreme Court now declining to interfere with the High Court's order, the occupants have no further relief from the Supreme Court against the direction to vacate. The issue of taking back physical possession of the land will now be for the executive authorities, including DUSIB, to act upon in accordance with law. The High Court had also directed DUSIB to complete the fresh tender process within six weeks from August 3, 2026.

Interpretation of Contractual Clause

The dispute arose after the occupants contended that under Clause 6 of their agreements, they could continue in possession until completion of the fresh auction/tender process and execution of agreements with successful bidders. The Delhi High Court rejected that interpretation, holding that the clause contemplated extension of the agreements by DUSIB for a maximum period of six months if the fresh auction process had not been completed by expiry of the original contractual term.

Since the occupants had already availed the maximum six-month extension, the Bench held that they could not seek a further extension merely because the fresh tender process remained incomplete. The High Court observed that accepting such an interpretation would effectively convert a fixed-term licence into an indefinite arrangement dependent upon the completion of the fresh tender process.

The Bench had further rejected the argument that substantial investments had been made on the land and that the occupants would suffer financial losses if required to vacate. It observed that the occupants had entered into the agreements "with full knowledge of their terms" and that the possibility of financial loss could not constitute a basis for extending the contractual term contrary to the agreed conditions.

The High Court also clarified that the one-week period granted for vacating the premises was intended only to facilitate dismantling and removal of pandals and other structures and did not confer any independent legal right to remain in possession. Finding no ground to interfere with the Single Judge's orders, the Division Bench had dismissed the appeals.

Supreme Court's Final Decision and Next Steps

The Supreme Court's August 19 order records that it heard the petitioner's counsel and was "not inclined to interfere" with the Delhi High Court's judgment. The SLPs were consequently dismissed.

The Supreme Court's dismissal means that the Delhi High Court's directions, including the requirement to vacate the land, continue to operate. With the August 17 deadline having passed, the next steps concerning physical possession and enforcement of the directions are now for DUSIB and the concerned executive authorities to undertake in accordance with law. (ANI)