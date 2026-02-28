Canadian PM Mark Carney is on a 4-day India visit. He attended an innovation showcase in Mumbai and will meet PM Modi in Delhi. India and Canada have also launched a Talent and Innovation Strategy to deepen research and skills collaboration.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Saturday participated in an innovation showcase and met with university researchers in Mumbai. PM Carney, who is on a four-day visit to India, will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on March 2.

India, Canada Launch Talent and Innovation Strategy

Coinciding with his visit, India and Canada launched a Talent and Innovation Strategy with the Minister of State for Education Jayant Chaudhary stating that India stands ready to work with Canada to build globally competitive talent, deepen research collaboration and strengthen skills mobility.

"India Canada Talent and Innovation Strategy is timely, and it will be consequential. Its four pillars, embedding Canadian capability in Indian priority sectors, translating knowledge and talent into economic outcomes, deepening and rebalancing two-way mobility, and demonstrating credibility through speed and delivery, resonate strongly with our national priorities," he said

"India stands ready to work with Canada to build globally competitive talent, deepen research collaboration, strengthen skills mobility and foster innovation that addresses shared global challenges...We see this partnership not just as an education initiative, but it's a shared investment in our shared future," he added.

Speaking about PM Carney's visit earlier, Jayant Chaudhary said there is a strong commitment from both sides and a renewed momentum in the right direction. "I am hopeful about economic ties and more momentum in increasing our bilateral trade. There are many significant discussions ongoing, and we will see excellent results... Those sectors that have the maximum impact in terms of employment generation and trade with Canada will benefit. Specifically in education, a very high-powered delegation of top universities in Canada came to India, and had deliberations, they met Cabinet Minister Dharmendra Pradhan," he said.

PM Carney to Meet PM Modi in New Delhi

PM Carney arrived in Mumbai on February 27 on his first official visit to India. He will arrive in New Delhi on March 1 and on March 2 hold delegation-level talks at Hyderabad House with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Both leaders will review the progress achieved till date across diverse areas of the India - Canada Strategic Partnership, building on their earlier meetings in Kananaskis (June 2025) and Johannesburg (November 2025). They will also take stock of ongoing cooperation in key pillars, including trade and investment, energy, critical minerals, agriculture, education, research, innovation and people-to-people ties.

The two leaders will also exchange views on regional and global developments. The two Prime Ministers will also attend the India-Canada CEOs Forum scheduled later in the day.

The visit comes at an important juncture in the normalisation of India-Canada bilateral relations. The two Prime Ministers have earlier agreed to pursue a constructive and balanced partnership grounded in mutual respect for each other's concerns and sensitivities, strong people-to-people ties, and growing economic complementarities.

A MEA release had said earlier that the forthcoming meeting between the leaders will provide an opportunity to reaffirm the positive momentum and shared vision of India and Canada in building a forward-looking partnership. (ANI)