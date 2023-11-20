Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    SC seeks reply of Centre, Kerala Governor's office over delay in granting assent to bills passed in Assembly

    The Supreme Court on Monday sought responses from the Centre and Governor Arif Mohammed Khan over the state's plea alleging delay in giving assent to eight bills passed in the Legislative Assembly of Kerala.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Nov 20, 2023, 2:34 PM IST

    New Delhi: Regarding a plea by the Kerala government accusing Governor Arif Mohammed Khan of not giving his assent to many bills approved by the legislative assembly, the Supreme Court on Monday sought answers from the Centre and the governor's office. The remarks of senior lawyer K K Venugopal, who claimed that the governor was taking too long to consent to eight bills, were noted by a bench that included Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

    Also read: Kerala: Hot water allegedly poured on prisoner in Poojappura jail; Court seeks report within 10 days

    Additionally, Attorney General R Venkataramani received a notice from the top court asking that he or Solicitor General Tushar Mehta assist it during the hearing. The Kerala government's appeal will now be heard by the court on Friday.

    "This is an endemic situation. The governors do not realise that they are part of the legislature under Article 168 of the Constitution," Venugopal said.
    Kerala said in its appeal that Governor Khan is delaying the review of eight bills that the state assembly has already approved.

    According to the Kerala administration, the governor's refusal to give his approval is causing the bills to languish and thereby "defeating the rights of the people."

    The Tamil Nadu government has also filed a similar plea, which the top court is also considering. 

