Kerala: Hot water allegedly poured on prisoner in Poojappura jail; Court seeks report within 10 days

Liyon Johnson who was arrested for posting on Facebook against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan complained that hot water was poured on him by Poojappura jail officials. The Kerala State Human Rights Commission had earlier filed a case.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Judicial Magistrate First Class (JFMC) court on Monday (Nov 20) sought a detailed report on the complaint alleging that the Poojappura jail official poured hot water on a prisoner. The incident took place on November 10 at Poojappura Central Prison.

Liyon Johnson was arrested and remanded for posting a Facebook post against the Chief Minister. He has been placed in judicial custody and housed at the prison for the last four months. It is also alleged that the prisoner, who suffered burns all over his body, was denied treatment. Following this, a complaint was filed in the court.

Liyon's friend filed a complaint alleging that the official poured the boiling water after Liyon questioned why a hair strand was in his breakfast. The JFMC court directed the jail authorities to submit a report based on the complaint by the 29th of this month. It is also ordered that the accused be given necessary medical assistance.

Jail Superintendent Satyaraj, however, asserted that the allegation was false. He said that drugs were seized from a prisoner. The prisoner was interrogated when he testified that Liyon gave it to him. In the meantime, the jail officials clarified that Liyon's hand was injured by boiling water that was placed on top of the cabinet and that they would provide the court with the proof they had.

