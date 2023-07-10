Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SC relief for Marunadan Malayali editor Shajan Skariah; he will not be arrested

    The prosecution's case against Marunadan Malayali Chief Editor Shajan Skariah was that a particular news item made false, and unsubstantiated claims against the de facto complainant, a member of the scheduled caste, to degrade him.

    SC relief for Marunadan Malayali editor Shajan Skariah; he will not be arrested anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 10, 2023, 5:11 PM IST

    New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday granted temporary protection from arrest to Shajan Skariah, the editor and publisher of the Malayalam YouTube News Channel "Marunadan Malayali' in a criminal case under the SC/ST Act including making derogatory statements against MLA PV Sreenijin. The judgement was made by the bench made up of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha in response to a special leave petition filed by Skariah challenging the Kerala High Court's dismissal of his appeal against the Special Court's denial of anticipatory bail in the case. Sreenijin's complaint led to the filing of the FIR.

    Also read: Kerala police conducts raid at Marunadan Malayali online channel office; Seizes laptops, mobile phones

    The CJI said, " His statements may be defamatory, but these are not offences under the SC/ST Act. He may have said something against the father-in-law (of the complainant), judiciary etc, which may be in bad taste."

    The lawyer appearing for Sreenijin underlined that Skariah used severely insulting statements calling Sreenijin a 'mafia don', 'black money dealer', 'murderer' etc. 

    "Such comments may be defamatory, but not offences under SC/ST Act. We agree that these statements are in bad taste, we disapprove of his statement", CJI said.

    Earlier on June 30, the Kerala High Court refused to give anticipatory bail to the Chief editor of Marunadan Malayali Shajan Skariah. Following the earlier denial of his anticipatory bail by a Special Court, Shajan—who is also the publisher of the YouTube channel—filed an appeal with the court.

    According to High Court judge VG Arun who heard the case, there are remarks meant to degrade MLA Sreenijin in the relevant video broadcast by Marunadan. The channel has accused Sreenijin of murder, "insinuation against" his father-in-law, and "aspersions on nameless judicial officers," among other things. The judge pointed out that the alleged video also referred to the MLA as a "Mafia Don."

    Skariah had telecast a news report alleging maladministration of the Sports Hostel at the instance of Sreenijin, in his capacity as the Chairman, of the Districts Sports Council. Skaria got upset by the Special Court's refusal to grant him anticipatory bail after the MLA filed a criminal case against him under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

    Last Updated Jul 10, 2023, 5:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Thalapathy Vijay to convene fan club meeting in Chennai amid political entry rumours anr

    Thalapathy Vijay to convene fan club meeting in Chennai amid political entry rumours

    Himachal Pradesh: Devastating floods claim over 20 lives, Mandi witnesses loss of buildings, bridges AJR

    Himachal Pradesh: Devastating floods claim over 20 lives, Mandi witnesses loss of buildings, bridges

    Supreme Court issues notice to Centre on Delhi govt plea challenging ordinance on service gcw

    Delhi ordinance row: Supreme Court issues notice to Centre, next hearing on July 17

    UK always complain that PM Modi keeps seeking Nirav and Vijay Mallya's extradition, Harish Salve reveals

    UK always complains that PM Modi keeps seeking Nirav and Vijay Mallya's extradition, Harish Salve reveals

    142 dead, 5,995 cases: Manipur govt issues fresh report to Supreme Court on violence AJR

    142 dead, 5,995 cases: Manipur govt issues fresh report to Supreme Court on violence

    Recent Stories

    Paneer Tikka to Masala Papad: 6 most popular Indian Snacks vma

    Paneer Tikka to Masala Papad: 6 most popular Indian Snacks

    Bigg Boss OTT participant Manisha Rani called 'Bihar Ki Beti'; inspires women to chase their dreams MSW

    Bigg Boss OTT participant Manisha Rani called ‘Bihar Ki Beti’; inspires women to chase their dreams

    Rottweiler to German Shepherd-7 dog breeds banned in some parts India RBA EAI

    Rottweiler to German Shepherd-7 dog breeds banned in some parts India

    7 key facts to understand on World Population Day AJR EAI

    7 key facts to understand on World Population Day

    5 indoor plants for a healthy and beautiful home gcw eai

    5 indoor plants for a healthy and beautiful home

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    WATCH: Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    Video Icon
    WATCH A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    WATCH: A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH) AJR

    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral snt

    WATCH: Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral

    Video Icon
    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon