Special NIA court at Patiala House on Thursday remanded Yasir Ahmed Dar in NIA custody till December 26. He was produced before the court after his arrest in the Delhi blast case. He is the 9th accused in this case. Principal District and Session judge (Special NIA Judge) Anju Bajaj Chandana remanded Dar in NIA custody after hearing submissions of counsel for the agency. The court held the hearing in a closed room. The accused was produced before the court amid heavy security.

Custody Extended for Other Accused

On December 15, the court extended the custody of Dr. Bilal Nasir Malla and Shoyeb for a further 4 days. Both accused were produced after expiry of their NIA custody. During the hearing, the special NIA judge had allowed an application of the NIA seeking permission to take handwriting samples of Bilal Nasir Malla. Thereafter, the handwriting samples were obtained before a magistrate. The next day, the voice sample of Malla was also obtained with the permission of the court.

The November 10 Blast

A total of 15 people were killed and over two dozen others injured in the Delhi blast that occurred around 7 pm on November 10 in a moving Hyundai i20 car driven by one alleged suicide bomber, Umar Un Nabi.

Investigation Progress

NIA has forensically established the identity of the deceased driver of the vehicle-borne IED as Umar Un Nabi, a resident of Pulwama district and Assistant Professor in the General Medicine Department in Al Falah University at Faridabad. The anti-terror agency has also seized another vehicle belonging to Nabi. The vehicle is being examined for evidence in the case, in which NIA has so far examined 73 witnesses, including those injured in the blast that rocked the national capital.

Working in close coordination with Delhi Police, Jammu and Kashmir Police, Haryana Police, Uttar Pradesh Police and various sister agencies, the NIA is continuing its investigation across states. (ANI)