The Supreme Court has constituted a special bench to hear the AITC's plea against the Calcutta High Court's order allowing only Central government and PSU employees as supervisors for vote counting in the West Bengal assembly elections.

SC Constitutes Special Bench for TMC Plea

The Supreme Court on Friday constituted a special bench to hear the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) plea tomorrow against the Calcutta High Court's rejection of its plea that challenged the deployment of only Central government and PSU (Public Sector Undertaking) employees as supervisors for vote counting in the West Bengal assembly elections.

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A bench of Justices PS Narasimha and Joymalya Bagchi to hear the plea at 10:30 AM tomorrow. TMC, in its plea, urged the Supreme Court to take up the matter urgently tomorrow, stating that vote counting in the poll-bound state is set to begin on Monday morning, and that any delay in hearing the plea would render it infructuous.

Calcutta HC Upholds ECI Discretion

TMC approached the Supreme Court after the Calcutta High Court rejected their plea, upholding the validity of the decision requiring Central Govt/PSU employees to count as supervisors/assistants. HC, in its observations, held that such appointments are within ECI's discretion and not illegal. The Court rejected apprehension that Central Govt. staff would act under political influence. Allegations were mere apprehensions without evidence. Any grievance can be raised via an election petition (Section 100, RP Act, 1951), the court observed.

ECI Welcomes High Court Verdict

Welcoming the dismissal of the plea, West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal told ANI, "The writ petition has been dismissed. We have received a copy. No political party can decide who has to be included and who is not to be included. It is the discretion of the Returning Officer; he/she can include whoever he/she wants in counting or the entire election process.

Repolling Ordered, Vote Counting on May 4

Meanwhile EC has announced repolling in 15 polling stations in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. The repolling will be held on 11 booths of Magrahat Paschim Assembly constituency and 4 booths of Diamond Harbour Assembly constituency in South 24 Parganas on May 2, the EC said. The repolling is being done after reports of tampering with EVMs at some polling booths emerged during the second phase of polling held on April 29.

The final phase of polling for the high-octane West Bengal assembly elections concluded at 6 PM, with voter turnout hitting remarkable numbers at 90% before the closing hour. The counting of voters will take place on May 4.