Mahua Moitra slammed rebel TMC MPs amid reports that 20 of them plan to support the NDA. She called them 'traitors' and dared them to resign. The dissident faction has reportedly written to the Lok Sabha speaker, aiming to use the anti-defection law.

Moitra Dares 'Traitors' to Resign

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Monday launched a sharp attack on a dissident faction within her party, reacting to reports that a group of TMC MPs may extend support to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Reacting to claims that a group of TMC MPs may back the NDA, Moitra asserted that their electoral victories were secured on the strength of the Trinamool Congress mandate. "MPs won in 2024 on TMC ticket. Mandate was NOT for NDA," Moitra said in a post on X.

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Questioning the legitimacy of any attempt to switch sides while retaining their seats, she challenged the rebel MPs to resign and contest fresh elections. "All the greedy self-serving traitors with yellow-stained pants can please join BJP now--resign your seats & contest on BJP ticket," she remarked. Moitra further threw down the gauntlet to the dissidents, saying, "Let's see what big heroes you are."

'Have some spine': Moitra to Yusuf Pathan

Escalating her attack, Moitra singled out TMC MP Yusuf Pathan, questioning his alleged outreach with the BJP leadership, urging him to "have some spine." "And @iamyusufpathan you are rushing to Delhi because @AmitShah has called you? Have some courage. You played for India. Our district voted you in with a huge margin. Have some shame & some spine," she said in a different post.

20 TMC MPs Signal Support for NDA

This comes after nearly 20 Trinamool Congress (TMC) Members of Parliament today formally signalled their desire to break away from their party's current political trajectory and align with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Rebel TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar on Monday confirmed the development to an ANI reporter with a 'Thumbs Up' emoji. "A total of 20 TMC Members of Parliament have formally addressed a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, expressing their desire to extend support to the NDA, signalling a potential shift in the political landscape of West Bengal and national parliamentary dynamics," Dastidar said.

Rebels Eye Protection Under Anti-Defection Law

The dissident camp's move appears to be a calculated effort to navigate the legal complexities of the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution. By securing the support of approximately 20 MPs, the faction appears to have surpassed the two-thirds threshold required under the anti-defection law's merger provision.

Should the group be recognised by parliamentary authorities, they could potentially seek protection from disqualification, effectively formalising their shift toward the NDA. The anti-defection law requires a faction to have at least two-thirds of the party's strength to avoid automatic disqualification. With the TMC holding 28 seats, the rebels would need the support of 19 MPs to make their move legally viable. (ANI)