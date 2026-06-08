At least 8 workers were killed and several injured in a major industrial accident at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. The mishap occurred after molten steel leaked from a heat facility, leading to severe burn injuries among workers present at the site.

At least eight workers were killed and several others injured after a large quantity of molten steel leaked from the SMS-2 and STC-3 heat facility at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant on Monday, officials said.

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The accident occurred inside the plant's steel melting unit, where molten steel reportedly spilt during operations, leading to a major industrial incident.

Workers present in the vicinity suffered severe burn injuries in the mishap.

The injured were immediately shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment, while emergency response teams and plant authorities launched rescue and relief operations at the site.

Senior officials reached the spot to assess the situation, and efforts are underway to ascertain the exact cause of the leak. Authorities are also examining whether any technical malfunction or safety lapse contributed to the incident. Further details are awaited as investigations into the accident continue.

PM Modi expresses grief, announces ex-gratia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the accident at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant that claimed the lives of eight workers and injured several others.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said he was saddened by the mishap and conveyed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives.

Saddened by the mishap at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Praying that the injured recover at the earliest. The local authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF… — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 8, 2026

"Saddened by the mishap at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Praying that the injured recover at the earliest. The local authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also announced financial assistance from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the victims of the accident.

"An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000," he added.

YS Jagan demands inquiry, assures support

Meanwhile, Former Chief Minister and YSRCP President Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed deep grief over the tragic accident at the Visakha Steel Plant that claimed the lives of several workers after hot metal buckets collapsed in the Steel Melting Shop-2 (SMS-2), causing liquid steel to fall on employees.

Conveying his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, YS Jagan said the loss of lives in such a devastating industrial accident was deeply painful and prayed for strength and courage for the affected families during this difficult time.

He also wished a speedy recovery for the injured workers and urged the authorities to ensure the best possible medical treatment.

Demanding a comprehensive inquiry into the incident, YS Jagan called for strict action against those found responsible and stressed that worker safety must remain the highest priority in all industrial establishments.

He said there should be no compromise in implementing safety standards and preventive measures to avoid such tragedies in the future.

YS Jagan also directed YSRCP leaders and party cadres in Visakhapatnam to extend all possible support to the victims and their families, visit the affected households, and monitor the treatment being provided to the injured.

He assured that YSRCP would stand firmly with the affected families in this hour of grief. (ANI)