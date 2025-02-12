Indrani Mukerjea's plea to travel abroad denied, SC asks trial court to complete trial 'expeditiously'

Supreme Court has declined a plea of Indrani Mukerjea, accused of killing her daughter Sheena Bora, seeking permission to travel abroad to pay property tax, update her bank accounts and also for updating her Will.

SC declines Indrani Mukerjea's plea to travel abroad, asks trial court to complete trial 'expeditiously'
Author
Divya Danu
ANI |Updated: Feb 12, 2025, 3:44 PM IST

Supreme Court on Wednesday declined a plea of former media executive Indrani Mukerjea, accused of killing her daughter Sheena Bora, seeking permission to travel abroad.

A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and Rajesh Bindal directed the trial court to expeditiously complete the trial in Sheena Bora murder case. "Considering the fact that the trial is ongoing, we are not inclined to consider the request at this stage. Expedite the trial within one year from today," the bench ordered.

Also Read: Supreme Court slams pre-poll freebies, says they discourage work ethic

The top court was hearing a plea of Mukerjea, who was granted bail in 2022, seeking permission to travel abroad. She has challenged the September 27, 2024, Bombay High Court order refusing to let her travel abroad. 

During the hearing, Mukerjea's counsel told the bench that she wants to travel abroad to pay property tax, update her bank accounts and also for updating her Will. However, the bench rejected her plea and asked the trial court to complete the trial within one year.

Mukerjea was granted bail on grounds that she has been in custody for six and a half years and the trial is likely to be concluded soon. She approached the top court challenging the High Court order which had passed the order on CBI's plea against the order of a special court, which permitted her to travel abroad.

Also read: 1984 anti-Sikh riots case: Ex-Congress MP Sajjan Kumar convicted for killing father, son in Delhi (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

SC seeks residence proof for Rohingya refugees, assures no discrimination in education vkp

SC seeks residence proof for Rohingya refugees, assures no discrimination in education

Full-blown drama as lawyers throw fists & kicks in violent clash over clients at Sahibabad GST office (WATCH) shk

Full-blown drama as lawyers throw fists & kicks in violent clash over clients at Sahibabad GST office (WATCH)

IOCL Chairman says crude oil prices won't be affected by Trump's tariff threats, could disrupt supply chain dmn

IOCL Chairman says crude oil prices won't be affected by Trump's tariff threats, could disrupt supply chain

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma alleges foreign influence on Congress, links MP Gaurav Gogoi & wife to Soros, ISI vkp

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma alleges foreign influence on Congress, links MP Gaurav Gogoi & wife to Soros, ISI

Bengaluru SHOCKER! SSLC student jumps to death from 20th floor in Kadugodi after mother asks her to study vkp

Bengaluru SHOCKER! SSLC student jumps to death from 20th floor in Kadugodi after mother asks her to study

Recent Stories

PHOTOS 6 sequin ivory salwar suits for women over 50 gcw

(PHOTOS) 6 sequin ivory salwar suits for women over 50

SC seeks residence proof for Rohingya refugees, assures no discrimination in education vkp

SC seeks residence proof for Rohingya refugees, assures no discrimination in education

Hina khan saree collection 5 perfect looks for brides and newlyweds gcw

(PHOTOS) Hina Khan’s saree collection: 5 perfect looks for newlyweds

W.P. Carey On Watch After Upbeat Q4 Revenue: Retail Stays Extremely Bullish

W.P. Carey On Watch After Upbeat Q4 Revenue: Retail Stays Extremely Bullish

Full-blown drama as lawyers throw fists & kicks in violent clash over clients at Sahibabad GST office (WATCH) shk

Full-blown drama as lawyers throw fists & kicks in violent clash over clients at Sahibabad GST office (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Top 10 ROMANTIC SONGS of Bollywood | Valentine's Week | Hug Day Special

Top 10 ROMANTIC SONGS of Bollywood | Valentine's Week | Hug Day Special

Video Icon
Brave Hearts Lost: Naik Mukesh and Capt. Bakshi Killed in IED Blast at LOC | Asianet Newsable

Brave Hearts Lost: Naik Mukesh and Capt. Bakshi Killed in IED Blast at LOC | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Chile Wildfires Intensify as Red Alert Stays in Effect

Chile Wildfires Intensify as Red Alert Stays in Effect

Video Icon
PM Modi Holds Talks with JD Vance in Paris Ahead of US Visit | Asianet Newsable

PM Modi Holds Talks with JD Vance in Paris Ahead of US Visit | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy: Five Times Samay Raina's 'INDIA'S GOT LATENT' Sparked Debate!

Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy: Five Times Samay Raina's 'INDIA'S GOT LATENT' Sparked Debate!

Video Icon