Himachal's HRTC will replace 500 old buses with 747 new ones in two months, announced Dy CM Mukesh Agnihotri. The move is part of a major overhaul, alongside implementing the Old Pension Scheme and other employee welfare measures.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Friday said that 500 old and unfit buses of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) will be taken out of service within the next two months and replaced with 747 new buses, as part of a major overhaul of the corporation's fleet and services.

Addressing mediapersons in Shimla after a two-day meeting of the HRTC Board of Directors, Agnihotri said the meeting deliberated in detail on over 100 agenda items, with all board members present. "We had more than 100 agenda items and deliberated on each of them. All members of the Board of Directors were present," Agnihotri said.

Employee and Pensioner Welfare

Old Pension Scheme (OPS) Implementation

He said HRTC was the first corporation in the state to implement the Old Pension Scheme (OPS). "HRTC is a corporation which implemented the Old Pension Scheme. Around 9,099 employees benefited from OPS. At present, we have more than 10,000 employees, of whom nearly 9,000 have opted for OPS after discontinuing the New Pension Scheme," he said.

He said HRTC is going to be the model corporation for regular jobs in the state. Agnihotri said even retired employees were extended the benefit. "There were about 170 employees who had retired under the New Pension Scheme and were getting a very small pension. We gave them an opportunity to come under OPS, and more than 170 retirees have benefited," he said.

Financial Relief and Pension Revision

Highlighting financial relief to pensioners, he said that HRTC was trying its best to help employees and pensioners with their rights. "For 696 pensioners aged above 74 years, we ensured revision of pension from 2016 and completed the process of releasing Rs 23 crore. Another 222 retired employees who were not getting a pension have now been granted pension, and Rs 29 crore has been credited to their accounts," he said.

He added that Rs 34 crore has been released towards DCRG (Death-cum-Retirement Gratuity) for pensioners who retired up to September 2024, while Rs 23 crore has been paid towards leave encashment for employees after April 2023. "Pension allowance of 5 per cent, 10 per cent and 15 per cent for employees attaining the age of 65, 70 and 75 years has been paid to around 3,500 pensioners on the pattern of the state government," he said.

DA, Arrears, and Other Payments

Agnihotri said 45 per cent Dearness Allowance, already being paid to state government employees, has now been implemented for HRTC employees as well. "Employees who were regularised retrospectively following court orders have been given backdated benefits, and Rs 15.50 crore has been paid as arrears," he said.

He said arrears of 3 per cent DA up to September 30, 2025, medical reimbursements, and pending DA dues amounting to over Rs 5 crore have also been cleared.

Job Regularisation and Employee Benefits

On employee welfare measures, he announced various schemes and benefits. "We have removed the 30-kilometre limit for night halt allowance. Drivers and conductors who stay overnight away from home will now get a night-out allowance." He said.

He said 78 remaining piece-meal workers have been regularised under a one-time settlement, while 171 Junior Office Assistants have been regularised. Earlier, 357 conductors were recruited through the Staff Selection Commission.

Commitment to Timely Payments

Agnihotri asserted that the government had ensured timely salaries and pensions. "We have completed 36 months in government. We have paid salaries for 36 months and pensions for 36 months. Only the current month's pension is pending," he said.

Fleet Modernisation

On fleet modernisation, the Deputy CM said a technical committee had revised the policy for condemning buses. "Buses giving mileage below 2.5 kilometres per litre will be removed from service. Between 9 and 15 years, clear repair cost parameters have been fixed. Certain parameters for repair cost in year basis has also been fixed. Over the next two months, 500 buses will be phased out," he said.

He said 297 electric buses have already been ordered, tenders for 250 diesel buses are being reissued, and procurement is underway for 100 mini buses (24-seater) and 100 tempo travellers. "In total, 747 new vehicles will be added to the fleet, while 500 old vehicles will be removed, so that the public does not face inconvenience," he said.

Digital Reforms and Customer Convenience

Agnihotri said the bus card and digital reforms were improving transparency. "Over 21,000 HIM bus cards have already been issued. These cards are authentic and prevent misuse. Ticket booking has now been authorised at Lok Mitra Kendras, so people in villages need not come to bus stands," he said.

He added that HIM bus cards can now be made through Lok Mitra Kendras without standing in queues, especially benefiting students and concession holders across 28 categories.

Infrastructure and Asset Monetisation

On infrastructure, he said approvals have been granted for new bus stands and renovation projects in Chamba, Fatehpur (Kangra), Mandi, Thiyog and Jaisinghpur, while electric charging stations are being expanded. "We have 34 charging stations already ready. Workshops will also be renovated, and funds are available," he said.

He said HRTC assets such as shops, parking areas and rooftops would be monetised. "Shops will be allotted to youth to promote employment. Rooftop towers have been permitted for telecom operators, and big brands will be invited to bus stands," he said.

Vision for HRTC and Political Remarks

Agnihotri said an asset management software and real-time monitoring system have been developed to improve revenue and control. "HRTC will emerge as a model corporation for regular recruitment and regular services. We have not promoted outsourcing. Regular jobs are our priority," he said.

Responding to political questions, Agnihotri said BJP national president J P Nadda had visited his residence to congratulate him on his daughter's wedding. "JP Nadda came to congratulate me on my daughter's wedding. I welcomed him and thanked him," he said.

He also took a dig at the opposition. "Some people are upset because they were removed from power. We are focused on development, welfare and serving the poor. If people have elected us repeatedly for 25 years, it means we have done some work," Agnihotri said.

