205 Drug Samples Found Substandard in November

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) found 64 drug samples to be Not of Standard Quality (NSQ) in November, and State Drugs Testing Laboratories have identified 141 drug samples as NSQ, a release said on Friday.

The list of Not of Standard Quality (NSQ) drugs is displayed on the CDSCO portal every month. "As per routine regulatory surveillance activity, the list of Not of Standard Quality (NSQ) and Spurious drugs are being displayed on the CDSCO portal on a monthly basis. For the month of November 2025, Central Drugs Laboratories have identified 64 Drug Samples to be Not of Standard Quality (NSQ) and State Drugs Testing Laboratories have identified 141 Drug Samples as Not of Standard Quality (NSQ). Identification of drug samples as NSQ is done based on failure of the drug sample in one or the specified quality parameters. The failure is specific to the drug products of the batch tested by the Government. Laboratory and it does not warrant any concerns on the other drug products available in the market," the release stated.

Spurious Drugs Identified

Further, two drugs samples from North North Zone, Ghaziabad, have been identified as spurious drugs in the month of November, which were manufactured by unauthorised manufacturers using a brand name owned by another company, the release stated.

This action of identifying NSQ and spurious medicines is taken regularly in collaboration with state regulators to ensure that these drugs are identified and removed from the market. (ANI)