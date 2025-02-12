Supreme Court slams pre-poll freebies, says they discourage work ethic

Supreme Court has slammed the widespread practice of offering freebies before elections, warning that it fosters a culture of dependency and discourages people from seeking employment.

Author
Divya Danu
Published: Feb 12, 2025, 3:11 PM IST

In a sharp critique during a hearing on Wednesday, the Supreme Court condemned the widespread practice of offering freebies before elections, warning that it fosters a culture of dependency and discourages people from seeking employment.

A bench comprising Justices BR Gavai and Augustine George Masih made these remarks while hearing a case concerning the right to shelter for homeless people in urban areas. The justices expressed concern that populist measures like free rations and direct cash transfers are undermining the incentive to work, as per a report in Times of India (TOI).

"Unfortunately, because of these freebies, people are not willing to work. They are getting free rations and money without doing any work," observed Justice Gavai, highlighting the long-term societal risks of such practices.

While acknowledging the importance of supporting vulnerable communities, the bench emphasized the need to integrate homeless individuals into mainstream society, enabling them to contribute to the nation's progress. "We appreciate your concern for them, but wouldn’t it be better to make them a part of mainstream society and allow them to contribute to the development of the nation?" the bench remarked, the TOI report said.

Also Read: Future humans: Shorter, hotter, and less intelligent? Study reveals what we might look like in 1,000 years

Attorney General R Venkataramani informed the court that the Centre is in the process of finalizing a mission aimed at urban poverty alleviation, focusing on issues like providing shelter to the homeless. The bench pressed for clarity on the timeline, asking the Centre to specify how soon the mission would be implemented.

The court scheduled the next hearing for six weeks later, signaling that it will continue to scrutinize both the government’s approach to urban homelessness and the broader implications of pre-election freebies.

