BJP Alleges Incorrect DPR, Demands Route Change

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, during the "Save Sankey Tank" signature campaign on Saturday, stated that the Detailed Project Report for the Tunnel Road Project in Bengaluru has not been prepared correctly. "The DPR (Detailed Project Report) for the construction of this tunnel road has not been done correctly... They have targeted our tank... We are protesting and we will not let this (project) move forward," she said.

During the campaign, BJP leader CN Ashwath Narayan stated that the government must change the route of the tunnel road project to ensure the protection of the Sankey Tank. "The public space has been used for the tunnel project. We are clearly against it... We urge the government to modify the route to ensure the protection of the Sankey tank. People of Bengaluru do not want public spaces used for the tunnel... This is not a dictatorial rule.... We have come here to collect signatures and inspect the entire project... This is not a political issue," he said.

LoP Accuses Govt of 'Money-Making Business'

Moreover, the Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, R Ashok, said, "The Karnataka state government is making the tunnel road a money-making business... The government has not taken any survey... They have to take permission from 120 departments. They have not taken any permission. They want an immediate tender for a tunnel road, take the commission, and send it to the Congress party in Delhi... He (DK Shivakumar) is in a hurry to make money."

The BJP leaders, including LoP R Ashok, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje and BJP leader CN Ashwath Narayan, launched the 'Save Sankey' signature campaign to protect the Sankey tank from the Tunnel Road project on Saturday.