A flight carrying about 250 passengers, including Hajj pilgrims, from Saudi Arabia landed in Lucknow after it developed a technical snag. Sparks and smoke was seen emanating from the wheel as the Saudi Arabia Airlines flight landed at Lucknow airport. A video of the same is doing rounds on social media.

According to reports, the fault in the wheel was likely due to a leak in the hydraulic system.

The plane, an Airbus A330-343, left Jeddah at 10:45 pm and reached Lucknow around 6:50 am, according to data from Flightradar24.

Hyderabad bound Lufthansa flight returns to Frankfurt airport due to bomb threat

In a separate incident, a Hyderabad-bound Lufthansa flight made a U-turn and returned to the Frankfurt airport in Germany as the plane did not receive permission to land after a bomb threat was received, authorities said.

Flight LH752 departed from Germany and was scheduled to land at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport early Monday; however, Lufthansa airlines said that they 'did not receive permission to land,' while a Hyderabad airport official said that the flight had received a bomb threat.

Lufthansa airline told ANI, “We did not receive a permit to land in Hyderabad, and that's why the aircraft took a U-turn and returned.”

Similarly, on June 13, a Delhi-bound Air India flight coming from Thailand's Phuket received a bomb threat and made an emergency landing on the island, according to airport authorities.

The Air India flight AI 379 took off from Phuket at 9.30 and was on its way to New Delhi before it was diverted.