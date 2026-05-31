Fresh off his electoral win, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and EAM S Jaishankar. The discussions focused on making Assam a defence manufacturing hub and enhancing its role in India's 'Act East' policy.

Fresh off a decisive electoral victory, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hit the ground running in the national capital, holding a series of high-level meetings with key Union Ministers to carve out a transformative development and security roadmap for the northeastern state.

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In a power-packed itinerary, Chief Minister Sarma met with Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday, securing robust central commitments to elevate Assam's stature in both national defence manufacturing and regional diplomacy.

Focus on Defence Manufacturing

Sarma's meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh centred on transitioning Assam from a strategically vital border state into a proactive player in India's defence industry. Expressing profound gratitude for Singh's extensive campaigning during the Assam elections, Sarma hailed the veteran leader as a "powerhouse of wisdom and knowledge."

The core takeaway from the meeting, however, was future-forward. Singh advised the Assam Chief Minister to strategically position the state within India's defence ecosystem. "My first objective was to seek his blessings," Sarma told ANI. "Going forward, he suggested that I organise a good expo and a good conference by bringing all the industries which are public sector undertakings of Defence and the private industries to Assam."

With Rajnath Singh promising full cooperation, the Assam government is now set to lay the groundwork for a major Defence Expo, aiming to attract public and private defence manufacturing units to the state.

Gateway to Southeast Asia: 'Act East' Policy

Following his discussions on national security, Chief Minister Sarma met with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. The meeting underscored Assam's critical geographic role as India's gateway to Southeast Asia under the Narendra Modi government's 'Act East' policy.

Jaishankar warmly congratulated Sarma on his impressive electoral triumph and reiterated the Ministry of External Affairs' unyielding backing for the state's progress. "Pleased to meet Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma," Dr. Jaishankar posted on X. "Congratulated him on the impressive election victory. Assured fullest support for Assam's further growth and development."

The back-to-back meetings signal a clear shift in Assam's governance strategy--moving aggressively toward industrialisation and international integration. (ANI)