Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar praised PM Modi's ability to see the extraordinary in ordinary lives. He highlighted a story shared by actor Ram Charan where Modi recalled a footballer from West Bengal, proving how one person can inspire a community.

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ability to find "the extraordinary in ordinary lives," highlighting an anecdote shared by actor Ram Charan during a recent promotional event for his upcoming film Peddi. Taking to X, Bandi Sanjay stated that PM Modi's focus on real people and real-life stories serves as the true driving force behind India's national development.

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What stands out about Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji is his ability to see the extraordinary in ordinary lives. While discussing Movie “Peddi” with actor Shri @AlwaysRamCharan garu, Modi ji recalled a footballer Mohammed from a small village in West Bengal who represented… pic.twitter.com/OjgW5PlIS7 — Bandi Sanjay Kumar (@bandisanjay_bjp) May 31, 2026

PM's Vision on Real-Life Inspiration

"What stands out about Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji is his ability to see the extraordinary in ordinary lives. While discussing Movie "Peddi" with actor Shri @AlwaysRamCharan garu, Modi ji recalled a footballer Mohammed from a small village in West Bengal who represented India decades ago. For many, it may be just a story from the past. For Modi ji, it was proof of how one inspired individual can transform an entire community," he said.

"Today, more than 85 youngsters from that same village play football. That is why Modi ji constantly speaks about real people and real stories. He understands that India's transformation will not come only from policies, but from millions of individuals who inspire others to dream bigger, work harder and achieve more," he said.

"One person's success can change a village. A million such stories can change a nation. Only Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji could turn a conversation about a film into a lesson about India", he said.

Ram Charan's Meeting with PM Modi

Meanwhile, the actor met PM Modi last year along with his wife, Upasana Konidela and father-in-law Anil Kamineni. The meeting took place at the sidelines of the Archery Premier League tournament in 2025.

Ram Charan, who was present in the national capital for the Archery Premier League's celebratory event, shared pictures from the meeting on X and expressed his honour at meeting the Prime Minister. He wrote, "Honoured to meet Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji the success of the world's first Archery Premier League, led by Anil Kamineni Garu. This is our small step to preserve the legacy of archery and promote it worldwide. Congratulations to all the athletes. We hope many more will join this incredible sport."

About the film 'Peddi'

Meanwhile, the film also stars Divyenndu and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Buchi Babu Sana. (ANI)