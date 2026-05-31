Nitesh Rane linked the attack on TMC's Abhishek Banerjee to public anger over past governance, saying 'public is the lord'. Banerjee, attacked with bricks and eggs, blamed security lapses and vowed to approach the Supreme Court over the incident.

Rane Links Attack to Public Anger Over TMC Governance

Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane on Sunday linked the attack on TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee to the TMC government's past governance, asserting that the public is the ultimate authority in a democracy. Rane remarked that the public has the power to bestow affection and express severe displeasure towards political representatives in equal measure in a democratic setup. Speaking to reporters, he emphasised that those in power must behave responsibly toward citizens.

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"Eventually, public is the lord... When you are in power, you should behave responsibly with them. In a democracy, the public gives love and also throws eggs... When TMC was in power, the Hindus did not get to perform Durga Puja and were killed immediately after they revealed their identity. In Sanatan Hindu Dharma, we return everything with interest, and now the people of the state have started doing this very thing..." Rane told ANI.

Banerjee Alleges Security Lapse, Vows to Approach Supreme Court

Earlier, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP and national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee was allegedly attacked with bricks, stones, and eggs during his visit to Sonarpur in South 24 Parganas district on Saturday. He had gone to meet families affected by post-poll violence in the district.

Speaking to reporters after the incident, Banerjee alleged a deliberate lapse in state administration and security arrangements, stating that he will approach the Supreme Court over the incident. "If the two security officials posted with me are reporting the incident to their superiors, yet no force is arriving, then it's clear that the higher authorities want this entire incident to continue, and there's no effort from the state government to stop it. This clearly shows that the way one death happened here, similarly, more 2-4 deaths should happen; only then will they get some peace. Let them do whatever they want. We have everything recorded. We will go to court. I will go upto the Supreme Court to fight this case," he said.

Other Political Reactions

Following the incident, several TMC leaders condemned the attack on MP Abhishek Banerjee. Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP Saugata Roy claimed that "provocative statements" made by BJP leaders were responsible for the tense political atmosphere in the state.

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC also condemned the attack on Banerjee in West Bengal, terming the incident "reprehensible." However, the Shiv Sena leader characterised the attack as a direct reaction from the public to the alleged TMC torment in the state. "What happened in West Bengal is reprehensible; an investigation is underway, and action will be taken. However, it is important to understand that the people have been tormented for 15 years. This reaction has come directly from the public, not from any political party," Shaina told ANI.