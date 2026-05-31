Senior Congress leader and former MP KP Dhanapalan passed away at 76. Congress general secretary KC Venugopal described his passing as an 'irreparable loss' to the party, praising his lifelong commitment and gentle nature.

Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal on Sunday described the passing of senior Congress leader and former MP KP Dhanapalan as an "irreparable loss" to the party. He noted that his passing was not only a major loss for the party but also a personal loss for many colleagues who shared a close bond with him.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

KP Dhanapalan passed away on Saturday (May 30) at Paravur in Kochi, Kerala. He was 76 years old. Speaking to the reporters, Venugopal said, "KP Dhanapalan was the owner of a great personality that the Congress Party can uphold forever. Dhanapalan's death is an irreparable loss to the Congress party. More than that, he was a close friend of all of us personally."

'A person who saw the party as an emotion'

He further described Dhanapalan as someone who treated the party as an emotion and remained deeply committed to it throughout his life, despite facing several hardships. "Dhanapalan was a person who always saw the party as an emotion from the heart. At many stages, he had gone through difficult experiences. Without keeping any of those difficulties in his mind, Dhanapalan was a person who upheld the emotion called 'the party'," he further said.

Ramesh Chennithala expresses deep grief

Further, Keralam Minister for Home Affairs Ramesh Chennithala also expressed deep grief over the passing of KP Dhanapalan, describing it as a personal and political loss. He remembered him as a dedicated MP from Chalakudy and a former DCC president, highlighting his calm and gentle nature while offering condolences to the bereaved family.

Deeply saddened by the passing of K.P. Dhanapalan. Our deep political friendship dates back to our KSU & Youth Congress days. As a colleague during my tenure as KPCC President, his support was invaluable. A dedicated MP from Chalakudy & DCC President, his calm and gentle nature… pic.twitter.com/nBxBTYRfPm — Ramesh Chennithala (@chennithala) May 30, 2026

In a post on X, Chennithala wrote, "Deeply saddened by the passing of K.P. Dhanapalan. Our deep political friendship dates back to our KSU & Youth Congress days. As a colleague during my tenure as KPCC President, his support was invaluable. A dedicated MP from Chalakudy & DCC President, his calm and gentle nature will always be remembered. A profound personal loss. My heartfelt condolences to his family. Prayers." (ANI)