CM Pushkar Singh Dhami launched the teaser for the Saras Corbett Festival, a 7-day event in Champawat from Feb 18-24. The festival aims to boost winter tourism by showcasing Kumaon's culture, adventure sports, and religious heritage.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami launched the official teaser of the Saras Corbett Festival at the NHPC Auditorium, Banbasa. This grand seven-day event will be held in the Champawat district from February 18 to 24. The festival is being organised in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary initiative to promote winter tourism in Uttarakhand.

Chief Minister Dhami said that the festival will serve as a platform to provide national and international recognition to Champawat's rich cultural heritage, religious faith, natural beauty, and adventure tourism activities. He added that the cultural vibrancy of Devbhoomi, its folk traditions, and the breathtaking beauty of nature will reach audiences across the country and abroad through this festival.

Cultural and Spiritual Showcase

The festival will showcase the vibrant folk culture of Kumaon. Traditional musical instruments like the flute, masakbeen, and hudka will accompany folk dances such as Jhora, Chhapeli, and Chanchari, making the cultural evenings special.

The spiritual significance of major religious sites of the district -- Baleshwar Temple, Purnagiri Temple, and Goljyu Devta Temple -- will also be a key highlight of the festival.

Saras Mela and Culinary Delights

The Saras Mela will be a major attraction, featuring products from self-help groups, local artisans, and rural entrepreneurs.

The food festival will offer traditional Uttarakhand cuisine along with delicious dishes from across the country.

Adventure Sports and Attractions

For tourism and adventure enthusiasts, the Corbett Festival will be a special attraction. Activities like angling in the Pancheshwar region, rafting in the Sharda River, paragliding, mountain biking, and hot air balloon rides will provide a unique adventure experience. A laser show at night will further enhance the grandeur of the event. (ANI)