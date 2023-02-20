Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sansad Ratna Awards 2023: Officials nominate 13 MPs, 5 from Rajya Sabha; check details

    The first edition of Sansad Ratna Awards was held in 2010 at Chennai and was instituted at the suggestion of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam to honour top performing Parliamentarians. Till now, as many as 90 top performing parliamentarians have been honoured.

    First Published Feb 20, 2023, 5:18 PM IST

    A jury committee chaired by minister of parliamentary affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal and former election commissioner of India TS Krishnamurthy has nominated 13 Members of Parliament (MP) for the Sansad Ratna Awards 2023 which include five lawmakers from Rajya Sabha and eight MPs from Lok Sabha.

    In a government release, it said that under the 'Rajya Sabha Members Retired in 2022' category, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Vishambhar Prasad Nishad and Congress leader Chhaya Verma have been nominated for their outstanding performance during their full term in the upper house.

    Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader and Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Manoj Kumar Jha, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Fauzia Tahseen Ahmed Khan were selected under the sitting members' category.

    The Departmentally Related Standing Committee (DRSC) in finance for both Upper and Lower House was nominated for their work from the 17th Lok Sabha until the end of the winter session of 2022.

    In 2022, the Prime Point Foundation and PreSense introduced a new category "Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Lifetime Achievement Award" to honour veteran leaders for their contribution to Indian politics, the society and the people. The Jury Committee has nominated Shri TK Rangarajan, (Former Rajya Sabha MP and senior CPIM leader) for the award. 

    All the above Awards will be presented on March 25, 2023 at New Delhi. These Awards are being presented on behalf of the Civil Society.

    Last Updated Feb 20, 2023, 5:35 PM IST
