MP CM Mohan Yadav chaired a review meeting for the 'Sankalp se Samadhan' campaign, instructing officials to ensure all eligible beneficiaries receive benefits transparently and on time, with a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption.

CM Directs Transparent Implementation

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held a review meeting of Divisional Commissioners at Samatva Bhavan, the CM residence office, to assess the progress of the 'Sankalp se Samadhan' campaign on Wednesday and directed officials to ensure that every eligible beneficiary receives benefits.

CM Yadav stated that the 'Sankalp se Samadhan' campaign has been launched with the objective of ensuring easy access to welfare-orientated beneficiary schemes for the general public. He directed that all activities under the campaign must be carried out transparently and within the prescribed timelines. Corruption at any level will not be tolerated, and strict action will be taken against those found guilty.

Publicity and Ground-level Review

The Chief Minister also emphasised that special attention should be given to the publicity and outreach of schemes under the campaign to ensure that all beneficiaries are fully informed. Divisional officers were instructed to visit districts, development blocks and villages to review effective implementation on the ground.

CM Yadav added that activities focused on health check-ups, cleanliness, and promoting education should also be undertaken as part of the campaign. The Chief Minister also highlighted that the cooperation of social and voluntary organisations should be taken to ensure the successful and wide-ranging implementation of the Sankalp Se Samadhan Campaign.

Campaign Details and Phased Rollout

The 'Sankalp Se Samadhan' campaign began on January 12 and would be conducted till March 31. The campaign will focus on 106 beneficiary-orientated schemes.

Four-Phase Implementation Plan

During the First Phase (January 12 to February 15, 2026), focus will be on door-to-door collection of applications. The second phase (February 16 to March 16, 2026) is aimed at camps at the cluster level.

The Third Phase (March 16 to March 26, 2026) is orientated to the resolution of pending and new applications at the block level. In the Fourth Phase (March 26 to March 31, 2026), district-level camps will be conducted to resolve all remaining and new applications and complaints.